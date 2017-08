Independence Day 2017: Indian Embassies Light Up In Colours Of The Tricolour. See Pics

#IndependenceDayIndia- Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high - Jai Hind! #SankalpSeSiddhi#NewIndiaManthanpic.twitter.com/vXae3Dghii - India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) August 15, 2017

PM @narendramodi - 'This is a special year- 75th anniversary of Quit India, 100th anniversary of Champaran Satyagraha' pic.twitter.com/lidjiJ0j9U - India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) August 15, 2017

Embassy lit up with the tri-colours pic.twitter.com/UWikXph7X0 - India in Turkey (@IndianEmbassyTR) August 14, 2017

India Celebrates 70 Years of Independence. ..

EMBASSY OF INDIA Ankara Turkey pic.twitter.com/c16d1Dhrz3 - India DefAtt Ankara (@InddefAnk) August 14, 2017

#IndependenceDayIndia@eoiberlin building lights up in national colours on the eve of Independence Day pic.twitter.com/G60f9u8e0n - India in Germany (@eoiberlin) August 14, 2017

Indian Cultural Centre building illuminated in Tri colour on eve of Independence Day 2017 pic.twitter.com/VtWzFTyYAW - India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) August 14, 2017

At the stroke of midnight 70 yrs later; India in UK celebrates its multicultural ethos & #UnityInDiversity#IndiaAt70#IndiaIndependenceDaypic.twitter.com/kEPhuebOzO - India in the UK (@HCI_London) August 15, 2017

From the premises of the Embassy of India, Riyadh - Tricolour everywhere pic.twitter.com/4XcJ4KY8cD - India in SaudiArabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) August 14, 2017

Embassy Team will be happy to receive all Indian nationals in KSA from 08:00 AM onwards for the Flag Hoisting Ceremony on 15.8.2017 pic.twitter.com/LZpmhq3YLC - India in SaudiArabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) August 14, 2017

Embassy celebrates #IndependenceDayIndia. Amb Puri reads out President's message to the Indian community & friends of India.#India@70 pic.twitter.com/5OSiLqayJl - IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) August 15, 2017

Congratulations by the President of #Russia H.E. Vladimir Putin on the Independence Day of #Indiahttps://t.co/WJNKdbjs0R - India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) August 13, 2017

As India is celebrating its 71st Independence Day, Indians around the world are rejoicing too. To mark 70 years of India's independence, Indian embassies in many countries have been lit up in colours of the Indian flag as they celebrate the day. From USA to Turkey to Vietnam, Indian embassies are marking the day India gained independence from the British rule by lighting up in colours of the tricolour, and the pictures are stunning. Take a look:USATurkeyBelgiumVietnamGermanyQatarHere's how else embassies around the world are celebrating:UKSaudi ArabiaCambodiaNepalJapanRussiaClick for more trending news