Independence Day 2017: Indian Embassies Light Up In Colours Of The Tricolour. See Pics

From USA to Turkey to Vietnam and more, see the stunning pics

Offbeat | | Updated: August 15, 2017 10:35 IST
Independence Day: Embassies world-over celebrate India's Independence Day.

As India is celebrating its 71st Independence Day, Indians around the world are rejoicing too. To mark 70 years of India's independence, Indian embassies in many countries have been lit up in colours of the Indian flag as they celebrate the day. From USA to Turkey to Vietnam, Indian embassies are marking the day India gained independence from the British rule by lighting up in colours of the tricolour, and the pictures are stunning. Take a look:

USA
 
Turkey
 
Belgium
 
Vietnam
 
Germany
 
Qatar
 
Here's how else embassies around the world are celebrating:

UK
 
Saudi Arabia
 
Cambodia
 
Nepal
 
Japan
 
 
 

Russia
 

 

Independence DayIndependence Day 2017Indian IndependenceIndian Embassy

