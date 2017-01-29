Incredible Moment Woman Jumps Into Icy Pond To Rescue Dog

Not all superheroes wear capes. Some like this woman just do what's required and save the day. A wonderful video shows the exact moment a woman jumped into an icy lake to rescue a dog that had fallen into it. The video, captured on a phone camera, was reportedly recorded at a frozen boating lake in Alexandra Palace, North London. The video of this incredible save, which has been circulating on social media, will definitely put a smile on your face.
According to some reports, the video was recorded by Sultan Olgun, 23, who was working at a nearby cafe. The woman, who has not been identified, had stopped to pick up a cup of coffee before the incident occurred. The dog she rescued was most likely not hers as she was reportedly dog walking at the time.
The little mutt was chasing birds across the frozen lake when it accidentally fell in, reports The Sun. The video shows the woman taking off her jacket, shoes and socks before grabbing a float and jumping into the ice-cold water. She can be seen struggling through the frozen lake towards the dog. She eventually managed to reach the dog and brought it out on dry land.
"She had to smash through the ice and the dog was about ten metres away. She had to smash through to get to it. She got the dog to the side and he was lifted out and she got out. A girl who worked at the cafe got her some dry clothes and she got driven home," an onlooker told The Sun.
We hope both the woman and the dog were all right after the incident. Take a look at the video of the rescue below.
