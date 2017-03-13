In UK, Rabbit Hole Leads To Mysterious Medieval Caves. Watch Video

It is not clear whether the caves were actually built and used by the Knights Templar. The Historic England dates these sandstone caves to late 18th-early 19th century, which means they were built hundreds of years after the order was dissolved.
However, since the 1980s, the underground caves started being used by modern day practitioners of black magic, and were sometimes left vandalised. As a result, in 2012, they were sealed off completely.
Their rediscovery in 2017 is attributed to photographer Michael Scott, who went to search for them after he saw a video online.
"I traipsed over a field to find it, but if you didn't know it was there you would just walk right past it. Considering how long it's been there it's in amazing condition, it's like an underground temple," said Mr Scott, according to BBC reports.
You can watch the video of the stunning discovery below:
Let us know what you think in the comments section below.