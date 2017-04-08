In TV 'Cat'astrophe, Feline Jumps On Table During Live Interview

31 Shares EMAIL PRINT Riga mayor Nils Usakovs' Q&A session was interrupted by his cat New Delhi: A Latvian politician had a 'BBC Dad' moment as his cat interrupted his live interview - to drink water.



Nils Usakovs, the mayor of Latvian capital Riga, holds a weekly Q&A session with people. During the April 2 recording of the session, an unexpected guest appeared on the show. While answering questions about the government's efforts to fix potholes in the city, his cat Dumka jumped on the table and started drinking from Mr Usakov's coffee mug (we hope it's water). The mayor paused the interview as he awkwardly smiled at the camera while waiting for the cat to finish his business. He then tried to pet it but the feline jumped away.



The clip uploaded by the mayor on YouTube has over 2 lakh views. "Anything can happen when cats boss around in the office," he wrote.



Watch the moment here







The video is yet another proof that cats really don't give a damn about anything. As for the mayor, he is clearly a cat-person. Last year, he shared a photo of two cats, Mury and Kuzya, who live in mayor's office building in Riga.





This isn't the first time an interview has been interrupted. Last month, Robert Kelly aka 'BBC Dad' became an



