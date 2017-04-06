In Third Lottery Win, It's A $8.1 Million Jackpot For Canadian Couple

32 Shares EMAIL PRINT Very lucky Canadian couple wins $8.1 million, over 39 crore rupees, in third lottery win New Delhi: This couple sure is lucky. They've won the lottery not once, not twice but thrice. That's right! Barbara and Douglas Fink won over 8.1 million Canadian dollars in the lottery recently. Just to put it in perspective - that's well over 39 crore rupees. And this isn't even the first time that they have won the lottery. The couple won twice before: in 1989 and in 2010. According to the



The Finks won exactly $8,163,061.10.



The couple says they will spend their earnings on their children. "Family comes first," Ms Fink says. "We want to make sure that our daughters and our grandkids are looked after."



That's not to say that they won't spend some money on themselves as well. The couple from Edmonton, Alberta plans to travel and buy a house. "Barbara wants a new house, so she'll get one," Mr Fink says.



Ms Fink explains she was the one who discovered they were winners, while her husband was out of town for work. She tried calling him, but at first he didn't pick up.



"He didn't answer, so I waited five minutes and tried again," she says. "That time, he picked up. I said, 'I did it again!'"



"I knew we had all the numbers, but I didn't know how many winners there were," she says. "I called Douglas back before midnight and told him it was more than $8 million!"



In 1989, Mr Fink shared in a $128,000 Lotto 6-49 win with four of his friends. In 2010, the couple won $100,000 together. Third time sure is the charm.



