In Thank You Note, Woman Praises CISF For Prompt Action Against Molester

A woman who was allegedly molested by a co-passenger on Wednesday on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai has praised the CISF in an email thanking them for handling the matter sensitively and swiftly. In a letter to CISF director general OP Singh, the woman expressed her gratitude for the security personnel at Mumbai airport for making her feel 'extremely secure' after the incident was brought to their attention.According to Times of India , a passenger seated next to the woman repeatedly touched her. Unsure whether his actions were deliberate or unintentional, the woman tried to move away while still seated next to him. When the man continued to touch her inappropriately, she got up and informed the flight crew, who changed her seat. The flight commander, according to her, informed the air traffic controller about the incident before the flight landed in Mumbai."It was when the plane landed that I witnessed what actually the CISF stands for. A team of constables (including a lady) led by CISF Inspector Suvrat Vashishtha came inside the plane and, once I and the perpetrator de boarded, extremely efficiently and without drawing any unnecessary attention they took us to the arrival area where they took my version as well as questioned the man,'' she wrote in the email, a copy of which is with the Times of India.The woman also told Mr Singh, in the email, that the CISF officers ensured a smooth transfer of the case to the Sahar police and guaranteed that the local police reached quickly and took down her statement."Sir I have read many case diaries and charge sheets and have heard from victims how traumatic the entire episode of any sexual molestation case is for the victim due to our procedures, but am now feeling a deep sense of gratitude to the way CISF Mumbai handled the entire episode, ensuring the smooth transfer of the matter to the local police, making me feel extremely secure and confident with my decision to lodge an FIR never even once trying to dissuade me or in any manner to make me feel a bit under pressure," she wrote.She further added, "After much thought I am sending this mail to you... wanting to put across my gratitude for making me feel safe and secure and for realizing that despite the thankless job that cops do in society, behind the uniform, we do have exemplary individuals who not only fight crime but also enable victims to speak up".The accused, 31-year-old Gurugram resident Mohit Kanvar, was arrested by Sahar Police for allegedly molesting the woman, reported Mid Day Click for more trending news