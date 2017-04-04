In Taiwan, Grandma Uses A Rs 72,000 Louis Vuitton Handbag To Carry Fish

New Delhi: If you thought socks with sandals were bad, wait to till you read this. A grandmother in Taiwan has been using her iconic Louis Vuitton handbag, gifted to her by her grandson, to carry fish. According to a post on the anonymous forum Dcard, a Taiwanese grandmother received a Louis Vuitton handbag as a gift from her grandson. Not realising that it was a designer and expensive handbag, the grandmother had been using it to carry groceries and fish! The hilarious mishap has gone viral in Taiwan.
The story was written in Chinese and originally posted by the grandson. In his post, he writes that he gifted the handbag to his grandma after discovering that she had been using an old cloth bag for a very long time. After a month, he was greeted by the site of his grandma using the bag to carry groceries, including fresh fish that she had just bought.
His grandma, all innocence, told him that the handbag was a good one, waterproof and sturdy!
Though he admitted that his grandmother's innocence left him speechless, the user decided not to say anything to her, given how happy she looked.
BBC identified the Louis Vuitton handbag as a 'Neverfull' model, priced at 900 pounds. That's approximately Rs 72,000!
The grandma's super practical use of the designer handbag has resonated with many users. The post has been 'liked' over 31,000 times. One user comments, "Haha your grandmother is too cute!" Another writes, "Your granny must be most fashionable person at the market, walking around like she's on the runway."
What do you think of this blunder? Let us know using the comments section below.
Click here for more trending stories.