In South Korea, A Contest For Doing Absolutely Nothing

The rules bar participants from sleeping, talking, laughing or checking their phones New Delhi: A competition with a difference. A contest in South Korea requires participants to do nothing. Literally! The 'Space Out' competition held annually in capital Seoul involves sitting and doing nothing for 90 minutes. The idea may seem simple but people can't use any electronic device, eat, sleep, laugh or talk during the contest. That's 90 minutes without your phone!



The competition was started in 2014 by a local artist to encourage mobile-addicted people to disconnect.



Watch what the contestants did (or not) in the competition







How are the winners decided? According to



What does the winner get? Lots of inner peace and the realisation that the world doesn't come to an end when you don't check your WhatsApp for a few hours.



