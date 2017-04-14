With Oscar Selfie Tweet In Jeopardy, Ellen DeGeneres Asks For Bradley Cooper's Help

With Oscar Selfie Tweet In Jeopardy, Ellen DeGeneres Asks For Bradley Cooper's Help

Ellen DeGeneres really means business.

NEW DELHI:  The battle lines are drawn. Whoever thought Ellen DeGeneres would let a highschool student go ahead of her in the race for retweets, think again. The television host isn't going down without a fight. If you haven't been living under a rock, you probably know highschool student Carter Wilkerson. He is trying to collect 18 million retweets to win a year's free supply of chicken nuggets from Wendy's. And while he is well on his way to claim the title, Carter's race is posing a problem for Ellen.

At 3.3 million retweets, the Oscar selfie tweeted by the TV host in March 2014 is the most retweeted tweet ever.
 
So, to save her record, Ellen has proposed an interesting offer. In a segment from her show shared online, Ellen tells everyone about the selfie and her proposition. "I'm angry because I worked so hard to set that record," she says in the video. "Carter, I like your style and I wanna encourage you to dream big 'cause I think that's important," she adds.

She then proposes that whoever retweets Carter must also retweet her picture. That way she can still hold the record for most retweeted tweet ever. She goes on to make the offer even sweeter for Carter. If the Oscar selfie also makes it to 18 million through this deal, Ellen would present Carter with some gifts.



That's not all. To show that she means business, Ellen enlisted the help of Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper. Notice he's the man who clicked that selfie?

Another video from the show shows both Ellen and Bradley part of a PSA, talking about why they need your help. Watch the two in action below. Trust us, you'll be rolling with laughter with this one.



Have Ellen DeGeneres and Bradley Cooper convinced you? Tell us in the comments section below.

