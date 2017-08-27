In Mayweather vs McGregor, Twitter Memes Are The Real Winner

The Mayweather v Mcgregor fight gave rise to some hilarious memes.

The simpsons predicted this You know.#MayweathervMcgregorpic.twitter.com/W2yKydERCB - Pepe De La Torre (@pepe_delatorre) August 27, 2017

When you realise you've made more money in one night than most people make in a lifetime #MayweathervMcgregorpic.twitter.com/29bF5PpkW2 - Dann Williams (@dw_film) August 27, 2017

Connor and Floyd together after the fight #MayweathervMcgregorpic.twitter.com/hbr6rETfHX - Tyler Lappe (@tyler_lapp3) August 27, 2017

Still a better love Story than Twilight #MayweathervMcgregorpic.twitter.com/Ik1gYy5wS2 - Benjamin G (@BenjaminG7) August 27, 2017

The real winner is the Night King cause he has a dragon now #MayweathervMcGregor - Christian Campbell (@Christian_Soup) August 27, 2017

beast mode! (@bestvines #bestvines) A post shared by BestVines (@bestvines) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

First day of School vs End of the first semester#MayweathervMcgregorpic.twitter.com/jODjJp3fUg - 6 (@6UpsideDownIs9) August 27, 2017