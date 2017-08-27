In Mayweather vs McGregor, Twitter Memes Are The Real Winner

We compiled some of the funniest memes on #MayweathervMcgregor

Offbeat | | Updated: August 27, 2017 12:06 IST
The Mayweather v Mcgregor fight gave rise to some hilarious memes.

Floyd Mayweather outclassed Conor McGregor with a 10th-round stoppage to win their money-spinning superfight and clinch his 50th straight victory. The undefeated welterweight boxing world champion Mayweather overcame a spirited start from McGregor, dominating from the fourth round onwards.  It was an explosive finale that gave rise to many memes on social media as the hashtag 'Mayweather v Mcgregor' began to trend. We compiled some of the funniest McGregor vs Mayweather fight memes for you to see:

Some said it had been predicted
 
Others just wondered how much money the two made
 
One picture in particular gave rise to many memes
 
Someone even managed to sneak in a Game of Thrones joke
 Loads of jokes were cracked and Twitter had a field day
 
 

beast mode! (@bestvines #bestvines)

A post shared by BestVines (@bestvines) on


 
Which Conor Mcgregor vs Floyd Mayweather meme was your favourite? Do let us know using the comments section below.

(With AFP Inputs)
 

