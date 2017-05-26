In Madhya Pradesh, Man Braves Heat To Serve Water To Strangers. For Free "He stood by my window and gave water to around 10-15 people," said the post.

687 Shares EMAIL PRINT The man was serving free water to passengers at Dabra railway station in Madhya Pradesh New Delhi: Temperatures across North India have been on the rise with many parts witnessing an intense heat wave. As the mercury breaches the 40-degree mark in many cities, a small gesture of kindness from a stranger can go a long way as one man recently found out.



Raghav Gakhar was travelling from Delhi to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on the Patalkot Express. When the train reached Dabra station near Gwalior, he spotted something that moved him. In the scorching heat, a man was serving chilled water to the train's passengers, free of cost.



In a post on Facebook, Raghav said when the train stopped, the man came shouting "free water...for all". The man stood near his window and served water to nearly 15 people in the time that the train was stopped at the station.







"The train stopped at the station for five minutes. The man was part of a group serving water," Mr Gakhar told NDTV.



Interestingly, a comment on his Facebook post suggests the group serves free water and meals at the Dabra station every day.



"Every day two-time meals and chilled water. More than 20 Sevadar (people) are serving there. That's my Hometown," said a comment by Shiva Modi.



A truly heartwarming act of kindness.



Click for more





Temperatures across North India have been on the rise with many parts witnessing an intense heat wave. As the mercury breaches the 40-degree mark in many cities, a small gesture of kindness from a stranger can go a long way as one man recently found out.Raghav Gakhar was travelling from Delhi to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on the Patalkot Express. When the train reached Dabra station near Gwalior, he spotted something that moved him. In the scorching heat, a man was serving chilled water to the train's passengers, free of cost.In a post on Facebook, Raghav said when the train stopped, the man came shouting "free water...for all". The man stood near his window and served water to nearly 15 people in the time that the train was stopped at the station."The train stopped at the station for five minutes. The man was part of a group serving water," Mr Gakhar told NDTV.Interestingly, a comment on his Facebook post suggests the group serves free water and meals at the Dabra station every day."Every day two-time meals and chilled water. More than 20 Sevadar (people) are serving there. That's my Hometown," said a comment by Shiva Modi.A truly heartwarming act of kindness.Click for more trending news