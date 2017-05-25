In Heartwarming Video, Bride With Cancer Throws Away Wig During Wedding

In a truly heartwarming incident, a brave bride with cancer tossed off her wig during her wedding. Jamie Steinborn married her fiance John Stephenson on May 12 in Texas, USA, according to the video description. On her wedding day, the courageous bride decided to own her 16-month-long battle with cervical cancer by throwing her wig away before tossing her bouquet.
Tossing the bouquet is a tradition where the bride flings her bouquet of flowers for her bridesmaids and female friends to catch. Jamie decided to surprise her wedding party by tossing off her wig instead.
The video captures the exact moment she throws off her wig before turning around to do a little happy dance as her friends cheer her on. She then turns back and flings her floral arrangement as per tradition, all smiles.
Watch the lovely moment below:
Sweet, isn't it?
