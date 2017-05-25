In Heartwarming Video, Bride With Cancer Throws Away Wig During Wedding

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 25, 2017 14:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In Heartwarming Video, Bride With Cancer Throws Away Wig During Wedding

Instead of her bouquet, the bride threw off her wig.

In a truly heartwarming incident, a brave bride with cancer tossed off her wig during her wedding. Jamie Steinborn married her fiance John Stephenson on May 12 in Texas, USA, according to the video description. On her wedding day, the courageous bride decided to own her 16-month-long battle with cervical cancer by throwing her wig away before tossing her bouquet.

Tossing the bouquet is a tradition where the bride flings her bouquet of flowers for her bridesmaids and female friends to catch. Jamie decided to surprise her wedding party by tossing off her wig instead.

The video captures the exact moment she throws off her wig before turning around to do a little happy dance as her friends cheer her on. She then turns back and flings her floral arrangement as per tradition, all smiles.

Watch the lovely moment below:



Sweet, isn't it?

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READUS Judge Issues Arrest Warrant For Yoga Guru Bikram Choudhury
bride throws off wigJamie Steinborn

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................