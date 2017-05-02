In Filmy Twist, Best Friends Discover They Are Actually Siblings

In a post on Twitter, Georgia said they often joked about having the same sperm donor because of how they acted like siblings. A few weeks before the post, they were told they could access details of their sperm donor. On receiving the details, her friend Jack found out he had a half sister who was born in 1998, the year Georgia was born in. Which is what prompted Georgia to access her details. When the details came weeks later, the two found out they shared the same sperm donor and were actually half siblings.
She shared the joyous moment with her bestie-cum-brother on Twitter which has since been retweeted 18,000 times.
Found out today my bestmate is my brother pic.twitter.com/bDduGwMWKd— georgia (@georgialeahbond) April 27, 2017
In one of the tweets, Georgia said it was "surreal" to make the discovery. Twitter said their story was straight out of a film.
@georgialeahbond This sounds like the plot of a film i love it!! So happy for use both— Megan Carey (@megaancarey) April 27, 2017
@georgialeahbond omg this is the most amazing thing ever!! Congrats!!— Harriet (@harrietirons) April 27, 2017
@georgialeahbond This is too adorable. Happy for you both— The Paramore Crew (@TheParamoreCrew) April 28, 2017
@jordanivyy@georgialeahbond I'm gonna cry about this all day. We really do need our results!— Sean Saint Patrick (@SeanStPatrickk) April 29, 2017
@georgialeahbond That is actually insane and I'm totally happy to you! That's super crazy, I can't even put it into words lol— Alice Knight (@Nishwishes) April 28, 2017
And someone pointed that they even look like each other
@hafsahaIi@georgialeahbond how did they not know. they have the same nose.— savanna (@savannalaurenx) April 28, 2017
They were able to access their birth documents with the help of Human Fertilisation and Embryo Authority (HFEA), which keeps a record of all births as a result of assisted conception treatments from UK fertility clinics.
