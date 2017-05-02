In Filmy Twist, Best Friends Discover They Are Actually Siblings

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 02, 2017 14:32 IST
25 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In Filmy Twist, Best Friends Discover They Are Actually Siblings

Georgia Bond and Jack Bowman were looking for their sperm donor when they made the discovery

New Delhi:  "You're the sibling I never had". How many times have you said this to your best friend? Well, the phrase turned out to be true for these friends from Liverpool. Teenagers Georgia Bond and Jack Bowman have been best friends since childhood. Both conceived through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) technique, they set out to find out their sperm donor and discovered that they were half siblings.

In a post on Twitter, Georgia said they often joked about having the same sperm donor because of how they acted like siblings. A few weeks before the post, they were told they could access details of their sperm donor. On receiving the details, her friend Jack found out he had a half sister who was born in 1998, the year Georgia was born in. Which is what prompted Georgia to access her details. When the details came weeks later, the two found out they shared the same sperm donor and were actually half siblings. 

She shared the joyous moment with her bestie-cum-brother on Twitter which has since been retweeted 18,000 times.
 
In one of the tweets, Georgia said it was "surreal" to make the discovery. Twitter said their story was straight out of a film.
 
And someone pointed that they even look like each other
 
They were able to access their birth documents with the help of Human Fertilisation and Embryo Authority (HFEA), which keeps a record of all births as a result of assisted conception treatments from UK fertility clinics.

Click for more trending stories

Trending

Share this story on

25 Shares
ALSO READHow ISIS Recruits In India Revealed By 20 Mumbai Men Among Others
siblingsbest friendsIVFbest friends turn out to be siblings

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2Microsoft Event

................................ Advertisement ................................