In China, A 100-Year-Old Tree Grows On Top Of A 140-Foot-High Building It is watered with the help of a fire engine!

A tree grows in China's central Hubei province - on top of a 140-foot-high pagoda. According to People's Daily, China , the pagoda in Huanggang city was built during the Ming Dynasty in 1547. A tree, about 10-foot tall, has been growing on top of the pagoda for the last 100 years, and removing it now could damage the building. A fire engine is therefore deployed to water the tree. A video, shared by People's Daily, China shows the tree being watered with the help of the fire engine.Watch the video below:On Facebook, the video has been viewed over 10,000 times since it was shared on August 1.Click for more trending news