In Assam, Baby Goat Born With One Eye Baffles Villagers

"People have been coming to our place to see this baby goat," says the owner.

New Delhi:  A baby goat born with a rare defect called cyclopia has baffled villagers in Assam. Born with only one eye and one ear, and other deformities, vets had predicted that it would soon die. However, it has so far defied expectations to live.

According to Metro News, the goat's owner, Mukhuri Das says, "I was shocked. It's like a miracle and people have been coming to our place to see this baby goat."

He adds that it is his responsibility to take care of the kid and he has been feeding it like a normal goat.

Mr Das also believes that the birth of this kid will bring luck to his home. "So many people are coming to our place to see this baby goat. We are happy that it's making us famous," he says, according to Metro News.

It is true that the goat's rare deformity has made it famous. Some, in fact, even consider it sacred, The Sun reports



"It might be something from God that the baby goat was born in our house," says Mr Das.

