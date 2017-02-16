IIT-Roorkee Students Dancing To Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You Is All Kinds Of Awesome

So you think you can dance? Check out IIT-Roorkee's smooth routine. Ahead of Valentine's Day, students from the prestigious engineering institute released a video of their dance performance to Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You - and it's brilliant. The video, which has garnered over 4.6 lakh views on YouTube in just two days, follows four students as they show off their dance moves in romantic pursuit of the women of their dreams. All of this, says the description, is done with just one aim in mind - a 'less lonely' Valentine's Day. Created by members of the Dance and Choreography Section of IIT-Roorkee in association with Cinesec, it stars Meet Saparia, Satyabrat Panda, Sambhav Jain and Devarsh Tiwari as the dancers and Priya Ajania and Apurva Jatan as the women they're hoping to charm.Choreographed by Meet Saparia and directed by Ankush Raut, this dance video is everything - the editing is as nifty as the dance routine. And while it may not do much to dispel accusations of the IITs being male dominated, it does offer a different and delightful glimpse of the 'studious' engineering student stereotype.The YouTube comments on the video, in a welcome departure from tradition, have been supportive and encouraging for the most part. One commentator called it better than the original video while another praised the choreography and editing. Many of the comments are from IIT alumni praising the cinematography and conceptualization of the video. Of course, as expected, some made jokes on the skewed sex-ratios at IITs and wondered how 'IIT nerds' managed to dance so well.Watch the video below:Do let us know in the comments section what you think of the performance.