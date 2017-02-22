If People Were Honest At Work: This Superwoman Video Is Hilarious

Have you ever stolen from work, even if it's just a couple of pens? Ever procrastinated because scrolling through Facebook is more important? Ever wanted to tell an annoying co-worker off? Or simply wanted to confess that you have no idea how to do your job? If yes (and we're quite sure that's a yes) you'll love the latest Superwoman video. Aptly titled 'If People Were Honest At Work', this video by Lilly Singh - better known by her Internet moniker, Superwoman - imagines a workplace where people say exactly what they're thinking. Yes, it's as funny as it sounds.With her impeccable comic timing, a great cast and a knack for taking the commonplace and making it hilarious, the 28-year-old comedian has hit the nail on the head with this video. If ever you've wanted to let your inner voice take over and say whatever comes to your mind, watch this video. Since being released just one day ago, it has already garnered over 15 lakh views and over 1 lakh 'likes.' "The best 2 minutes and 21 seconds I have spent all day. Lilly is the best :)" says one comment, and another user comments, "I relate to this on a spiritual level."You can watch the hilarious video below:What do you think of it? Do let us know using the comments section below.