If Cats Were Therapists? It's As Hilarious As It Sounds

Highlights #IfCatsWereTherapists is trending on Twitter People have imagined hilarious outcomes to this situation From funny to cute to mean, these tweets are a must-read

#IfCatsWereTherapists they'd have you lie under the couch pic.twitter.com/bKJwKYNvg6 - Walter White (@HeisenbergLab) February 21, 2017

#IfCatsWereTherapists

The lesson of the day, treat everyone with respect because Karma is a biach! pic.twitter.com/HF32NYdmbY - Akenaton (@Akenaton316) February 21, 2017

#IfCatsWereTherapists You don't have to worry about feeling inferior. You actually are. pic.twitter.com/NKAo2q6Uyr - Adriano&Paulina (@keet0007) February 21, 2017

#IfCatsWereTherapists What do you mean you want your money back? pic.twitter.com/W3TUkg98i8 - Adriano&Paulina (@keet0007) February 21, 2017

#IfCatsWereTherapists your appointment would have to be at 3am. - Michael Litorial (@SkippyMcGizzard) February 21, 2017

#IfCatsWereTherapists they would tell you to get over your issues right meow! pic.twitter.com/vAaym2zgGv - Brett FISH Anderson (@BrettFishA) February 21, 2017

They'd offer you a glass of water and then knock it off the table while maintaining eye contact. #IfCatsWereTherapists - Orangina Bo Beena (@LaNaranjaMala) February 20, 2017

#IfCatsWereTherapists they would only see you when they felt like it - LVEric (@LVGambler123) February 20, 2017

#IfCatsWereTherapists



Now I will demonstrate that obsessive compulsive disorder is doing the same action over & over.

Understand...? pic.twitter.com/3h0jbJxqqu - J Reed (@EarthlingJR) February 21, 2017

#IfCatsWereTherapists there would be far more happiness in the world. pic.twitter.com/E2Zpnm0SGa - Zee (@growingupzee) February 21, 2017

There's no getting over the Internet's obsession with cats, not anytime soon, anyway. We challenge you to scroll through your newsfeed without coming across a single cat post. From videos to memes to cartoons, these furry felines have slowly but surely taken over the World Wide Web. In fact, ThoughtCatalog has even described cats as the 'unofficial mascots of the Internet.' But while cats are excellent company for when you want to be snubbed and scratched, what other roles can they play? Twitter decided to find out with the hashtag 'If Cats Were Therapists.'As expected, the tweets under #IfCatsWereTherapists range from funny to cute to mean and everything in between. Most people have played up the idea that cats are self-centred creatures who would not make for ideal therapists, but some have imagined a happier outcome. See for yourself:1. Seems about right2. We'd learn some important life lessons if cats were therapists3. We'd also suffer some dents in our self esteem4. What? What money5. Yes, it seems to be their favourite time of the day6. We can imagine that happening7. Sounds correct8. Sigh9. We're not looking forward to this outcome10. It would be purrrfectDo send out your tweets using #IfCatsWereTherapists if you too are a cat lover.