If Cats Were Therapists? It's As Hilarious As It Sounds

Highlights
- #IfCatsWereTherapists is trending on Twitter
- People have imagined hilarious outcomes to this situation
- From funny to cute to mean, these tweets are a must-read
As expected, the tweets under #IfCatsWereTherapists range from funny to cute to mean and everything in between. Most people have played up the idea that cats are self-centred creatures who would not make for ideal therapists, but some have imagined a happier outcome. See for yourself:
1. Seems about right
#IfCatsWereTherapists they'd have you lie under the couch pic.twitter.com/bKJwKYNvg6- Walter White (@HeisenbergLab) February 21, 2017
2. We'd learn some important life lessons if cats were therapists
#IfCatsWereTherapists- Akenaton (@Akenaton316) February 21, 2017
The lesson of the day, treat everyone with respect because Karma is a biach! pic.twitter.com/HF32NYdmbY
3. We'd also suffer some dents in our self esteem
#IfCatsWereTherapists You don't have to worry about feeling inferior. You actually are. pic.twitter.com/NKAo2q6Uyr- Adriano&Paulina (@keet0007) February 21, 2017
4. What? What money
#IfCatsWereTherapists What do you mean you want your money back? pic.twitter.com/W3TUkg98i8- Adriano&Paulina (@keet0007) February 21, 2017
5. Yes, it seems to be their favourite time of the day
#IfCatsWereTherapists your appointment would have to be at 3am.- Michael Litorial (@SkippyMcGizzard) February 21, 2017
6. We can imagine that happening
#IfCatsWereTherapists they would tell you to get over your issues right meow! pic.twitter.com/vAaym2zgGv- Brett FISH Anderson (@BrettFishA) February 21, 2017
7. Sounds correct
They'd offer you a glass of water and then knock it off the table while maintaining eye contact. #IfCatsWereTherapists- Orangina Bo Beena (@LaNaranjaMala) February 20, 2017
8. Sigh
#IfCatsWereTherapists they would only see you when they felt like it- LVEric (@LVGambler123) February 20, 2017
9. We're not looking forward to this outcome
#IfCatsWereTherapists- J Reed (@EarthlingJR) February 21, 2017
Now I will demonstrate that obsessive compulsive disorder is doing the same action over & over.
Understand...? pic.twitter.com/3h0jbJxqqu
10. It would be purrrfect
#IfCatsWereTherapists there would be far more happiness in the world. pic.twitter.com/E2Zpnm0SGa- Zee (@growingupzee) February 21, 2017
Do send out your tweets using #IfCatsWereTherapists if you too are a cat lover.