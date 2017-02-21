Budget
If Cats Were Therapists? It's As Hilarious As It Sounds

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 21, 2017 17:10 IST
#IfCatsWereTherapists is trending on Twitter and it's hilarious.

Highlights

  1. #IfCatsWereTherapists is trending on Twitter
  2. People have imagined hilarious outcomes to this situation
  3. From funny to cute to mean, these tweets are a must-read
There's no getting over the Internet's obsession with cats, not anytime soon, anyway. We challenge you to scroll through your newsfeed without coming across a single cat post. From videos to memes to cartoons, these furry felines have slowly but surely taken over the World Wide Web. In fact, ThoughtCatalog has even described cats as the 'unofficial mascots of the Internet.' But while cats are excellent company for when you want to be snubbed and scratched, what other roles can they play? Twitter decided to find out with the hashtag 'If Cats Were Therapists.'

As expected, the tweets under #IfCatsWereTherapists range from funny to cute to mean and everything in between. Most people have played up the idea that cats are self-centred creatures who would not make for ideal therapists, but some have imagined a happier outcome. See for yourself:

1. Seems about right
 
2. We'd learn some important life lessons if cats were therapists
 
3. We'd also suffer some dents in our self esteem
 
4. What? What money
 
5. Yes, it seems to be their favourite time of the day
 
6. We can imagine that happening
 
7. Sounds correct
 
8. Sigh
 
9. We're not looking forward to this outcome
 
10. It would be purrrfect
 
Do send out your tweets using #IfCatsWereTherapists if you too are a cat lover.

