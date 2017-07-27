ICYMI: Punjabi Mundas Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh Had This Hilarious Twitter Exchange It all started when Yuvraj Singh noticed a tweet, featuring Shikhar Dhawan, posted by the BCCI on July 25.

It all started when Yuvi noticed a tweet, featuring Dhawan, posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, or BCCI, on July 25. The post comprised four pictures from a photoshoot done with the Indian Test squad. Yuvi noticed Dhawan's picture and couldn't resist commenting on it.

'Kit'ting up ahead of the Test series #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/6lgJ6aJr3F — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2017 Jatt ji jutey ta pahlo @SDhawan25 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 25, 2017

Yuvi, referring to Dhawan as Jatt Ji, asked him to put on his shoes for the photoshoot.



Moments later, Dhawan replied to Yuvi's tweet in the most perfect manner:

Lol pata nahi c ki pic poori paa den gey.. koi nahi chappal naal vi tor poori hai @YUVSTRONG12 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 25, 2017

"LOL, didn't know they'd post the entire photo. It doesn't matter though, I have enough style even with the slippers," he replied, in Punjabi.



Well, looking at Dhawan's smashing performance no one could disagree that the man does have a lot of style.



The little exchange between Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh is obviously a hit on Twitter. While Yuvi's tweet has collected over 2,000 'likes' and some 150 retweets, Dhawan's reply has received over 1,400 'likes' and almost 100 retweets. Several tweeple have also posted comments on the exchange.

Doesn't matter Sir, apna style hi hatke hai. Full-on tashan on and off the field ! #Gabbar — Himanshu Ghiya (@brainteaser_him) July 26, 2017 Tor taan aeida vi puri aa veere — Trilok Singh (@triloksingh2512) July 26, 2017 Mitraan dee shaan vakhri — Inderpal Singh (@IPSM78) July 26, 2017 Super dhawan sir — Hari krishnan R (@Harikri68903061) July 26, 2017 Haha — Anuj Sharma (@anujkeith) July 25, 2017



