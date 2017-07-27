ICYMI: Punjabi Mundas Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh Had This Hilarious Twitter Exchange

It all started when Yuvraj Singh noticed a tweet, featuring Shikhar Dhawan, posted by the BCCI on July 25.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 27, 2017 09:37 IST
213 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
ICYMI: Punjabi Mundas Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh Had This Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Twitter loves this witty exchange on Twitter between cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan

As social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for cricketer Shikhar Dhawan for his brilliant knock of 190 runs in 168 balls during India's first Test against Sri Lanka, one tweet posted by the batsman's colleague before the match has caught everyone's attention. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh posted a hilarious tweet about Dhawan and his reply to Yuvi is making many on Twitter LOL.

It all started when Yuvi noticed a tweet, featuring Dhawan, posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, or BCCI, on July 25. The post comprised four pictures from a photoshoot done with the Indian Test squad. Yuvi noticed Dhawan's picture and couldn't resist commenting on it.
  
Yuvi, referring to Dhawan as Jatt Ji, asked him to put on his shoes for the photoshoot.

Moments later, Dhawan replied to Yuvi's tweet in the most perfect manner:
 
"LOL, didn't know they'd post the entire photo. It doesn't matter though, I have enough style even with the slippers," he replied, in Punjabi.

Well, looking at Dhawan's smashing performance no one could disagree that the man does have a lot of style. 

The little exchange between Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh is obviously a hit on Twitter. While Yuvi's tweet has collected over 2,000 'likes' and some 150 retweets, Dhawan's reply has received over 1,400 'likes' and almost 100 retweets. Several tweeple have also posted comments on the exchange. 
     

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

213 Shares
ALSO READSuchitra Krishnamoorthi Goes To Cops After Being Slut-Shamed On Twitter
Yuvraj SinghShikhar DhawanCricketCricketersTwitterBCCIIndia vs Sri Lanka

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMunna MichaelDunkirkMIUI 9

................................ Advertisement ................................