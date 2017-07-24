ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Women In Blue, You Won A Billion Hearts, Says Twitter

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: The Women in Blue may have the final against England but won a billion hearts

Chin up Ladies. You've made the whole country and yourselves Very Very Proud. @BCCIWomen#WWC17Final#WomenInBlue — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 23, 2017

So amazing to see the Indian women's cricket team make it to the finals. Even though they lost, they won the heart of millions of people. — Zaid Ali (@Za1d) July 23, 2017

It hurts, but you all played your heart out. Really proud of the team, has inspired millions. Stay Strong Ladies#WWC17Final — Thamarai (@PoetThamarai) July 23, 2017

Mighty proud. Whatay great performance. Superb stuff. Mazaa aa gaya. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 23, 2017

If that hurt then everybody bled blue irrespective of the gender of the team. That's a victory ain't it? #WWCFinal17 — Neeti Palta (@neetipalta) July 23, 2017

#WWC17Final@BCCIWomen Am sure with this performance its truly inspired the next generation to get into cricket. Well done.grt fight. Fan — SHAJIEEL RAVINDRAN (@SHAJIEEL24) July 24, 2017

Never mind, loss doesn't matter. From being relative unknowns to household names. Indian women's crickets PV Sindhu moment. Only upwards. — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) July 23, 2017

After Sindhu made silver - people were lining up for badminton coaching for their daughters. I hope this happens with cricket now. — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) July 23, 2017

So proud of you,Team India!Already started dreaming of the day my 18 mth old daughter will play cricket w/me (& maybe for the country!) — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) July 23, 2017