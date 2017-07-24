ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Women In Blue, You Won A Billion Hearts, Says Twitter

Twitter wants the Women in Blue to know that they won a billion hearts:
Well played #WomenInBlue .The nation is proud of you! U won billions hearts. #WWC17Final#IndvsEngpic.twitter.com/vq6bx8SnT3— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 23, 2017
Chin up Ladies. You've made the whole country and yourselves Very Very Proud. @BCCIWomen#WWC17Final#WomenInBlue— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 23, 2017
Congratulations England! You Played Better. You Won The #WWC17, Women In Blue Won 1.2 Billion Hearts.— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) July 23, 2017
#INDvENG#IndvsEng#WWC17Finalpic.twitter.com/FwespsCXgY
So amazing to see the Indian women's cricket team make it to the finals. Even though they lost, they won the heart of millions of people.— Zaid Ali (@Za1d) July 23, 2017
It hurts, but you all played your heart out. Really proud of the team, has inspired millions. Stay Strong Ladies#WWC17Final— Thamarai (@PoetThamarai) July 23, 2017
Mighty proud. Whatay great performance. Superb stuff. Mazaa aa gaya.— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 23, 2017
If that hurt then everybody bled blue irrespective of the gender of the team. That's a victory ain't it? #WWCFinal17— Neeti Palta (@neetipalta) July 23, 2017
And many can't help but note how these wonderful women will inspire a whole new generation of cricketers:
#WWC17Final@BCCIWomen Am sure with this performance its truly inspired the next generation to get into cricket. Well done.grt fight. Fan— SHAJIEEL RAVINDRAN (@SHAJIEEL24) July 24, 2017
Never mind, loss doesn't matter. From being relative unknowns to household names. Indian women's crickets PV Sindhu moment. Only upwards.— Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) July 23, 2017
After Sindhu made silver - people were lining up for badminton coaching for their daughters. I hope this happens with cricket now.— Aparna Jain (@Aparna) July 23, 2017
So proud of you,Team India!Already started dreaming of the day my 18 mth old daughter will play cricket w/me (& maybe for the country!)— Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) July 23, 2017
