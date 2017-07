ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Women In Blue, You Won A Billion Hearts, Says Twitter

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: The Women in Blue may have the final against England but won a billion hearts

Chin up Ladies. You've made the whole country and yourselves Very Very Proud. @BCCIWomen#WWC17Final#WomenInBlue — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 23, 2017

So amazing to see the Indian women's cricket team make it to the finals. Even though they lost, they won the heart of millions of people. — Zaid Ali (@Za1d) July 23, 2017

It hurts, but you all played your heart out. Really proud of the team, has inspired millions. Stay Strong Ladies#WWC17Final — Thamarai (@PoetThamarai) July 23, 2017

Mighty proud. Whatay great performance. Superb stuff. Mazaa aa gaya. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 23, 2017

If that hurt then everybody bled blue irrespective of the gender of the team. That's a victory ain't it? #WWCFinal17 — Neeti Palta (@neetipalta) July 23, 2017

#WWC17Final@BCCIWomen Am sure with this performance its truly inspired the next generation to get into cricket. Well done.grt fight. Fan — SHAJIEEL RAVINDRAN (@SHAJIEEL24) July 24, 2017

Never mind, loss doesn't matter. From being relative unknowns to household names. Indian women's crickets PV Sindhu moment. Only upwards. — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) July 23, 2017

After Sindhu made silver - people were lining up for badminton coaching for their daughters. I hope this happens with cricket now. — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) July 23, 2017

So proud of you,Team India!Already started dreaming of the day my 18 mth old daughter will play cricket w/me (& maybe for the country!) — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) July 23, 2017

Sunday night's thrilling cricket match is still dominating conversations on Monday morning. England beat India by nine runs to win the Women's World Cup final at Lord's last night. And while Team India may not have won the ICC Women's World Cup, there's no doubt that the Women in Blue won a billion hearts. Social media is flooded with love for the Indian women's cricket team. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to fellow cricketers, Bollywood celebrities and fans - Twitter is absolutely buzzing with support for Team India. In fact, #WWC17Final is still the top trend on Twitter.Twitter wants the Women in Blue to know that they won a billion hearts:And many can't help but note how these wonderful women will inspire a whole new generation of cricketers: