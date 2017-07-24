ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Women In Blue, You Won A Billion Hearts, Says Twitter

#WWC17Final is still the top trend on Twitter

Updated: July 24, 2017 09:37 IST
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: The Women in Blue may have the final against England but won a billion hearts

New Delhi:  Sunday night's thrilling cricket match is still dominating conversations on Monday morning. England beat India by nine runs to win the Women's World Cup final at Lord's last night. And while Team India may not have won the ICC Women's World Cup, there's no doubt that the Women in Blue won a billion hearts. Social media is flooded with love for the Indian women's cricket team. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to fellow cricketers, Bollywood celebrities and fans - Twitter is absolutely buzzing with support for Team India. In fact, #WWC17Final is still the top trend on Twitter.

Twitter wants the Women in Blue to know that they won a billion hearts:
       

And many can't help but note how these wonderful women will inspire a whole new generation of cricketers: 
    

