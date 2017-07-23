ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Let's Bring The Cup Home, Says Twitter

Social media is buzzing with special posts wishing the team the best for the final.

Our girls always make us proud. Wishing them the best for tomorrow's finals.

Chak De India ! pic.twitter.com/mmrNJduJKE - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 22, 2017

Congratulations @BCCIWomen for reaching the finals One more to goooo .all the very best - Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 22, 2017

Such a proud feeling that our India Women's Cricket Team is playing in the #WomensWorldCup2017 FINAL! GOOD LUCK! Girl power all the way!!! - Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) July 23, 2017

More power to you Team India Let's go get that cup.So proud of you girls Jai hind #WWC17Final - bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) July 23, 2017

Watching the World Cup final tomorrow with my volleyball gang..

Come on Girls in Blue.. let's bring it home. #WWC2017 - Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 22, 2017

Getting all the Sunday chores sorted out quickly in morning to free myself for watching #WWC17Final in the afternoon.All the best girls! - Chetan Anantharamu (@gandabherunda) July 23, 2017

match day

gd luck Indian women team @BCCIWomen for the finals

lets bring the cup to home #IndvsEng#WWC17Final - Poonam (@aapki_apni) July 23, 2017

One step away from holding the World Cup....



Good luck Team India



Go for it Team India...#WorldCupFinals#INDvsENG- Srinija (@bachusrinija) July 23, 2017

"Kar lo duniya mutthi main" moment for Indian gals today #AllTheBestGirlsInBlue

Make our Tricolor fly high #WorldCupFinalspic.twitter.com/FqzwMLTFeA - Womaniyat (@itssitu) July 23, 2017