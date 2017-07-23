ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Let's Bring The Cup Home, Says Twitter

From sportstars to Bollywood celebrities, here are some of the tweets wishing Team India the best.
Former Indian opener and current Twitter king Virender Sehwag posted a wonderful video wishing the team:
Our girls always make us proud. Wishing them the best for tomorrow's finals.- Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 22, 2017
Chak De India ! pic.twitter.com/mmrNJduJKE
Ace badminton players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal also tweeted their wishes:
Congratulations @BCCIWomen for reaching the finals One more to goooo .all the very best- Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 22, 2017
#IndianWomensCricketTeam#Worldcupfinals ..... All the best pic.twitter.com/qi4dVvbbdX- Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) July 22, 2017
Here's what actors Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Farhan Akhtar tweeted:
Such a proud feeling that our India Women's Cricket Team is playing in the #WomensWorldCup2017 FINAL! GOOD LUCK! Girl power all the way!!!- Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) July 23, 2017
More power to you Team India Let's go get that cup.So proud of you girls Jai hind #WWC17Final- bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) July 23, 2017
Watching the World Cup final tomorrow with my volleyball gang..- Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 22, 2017
Come on Girls in Blue.. let's bring it home. #WWC2017
Take a look at what tweeple are saying ahead of the match:
#AllTheBest ... #WomenInBlue@M_Raj03 & team for #WWC17Final#INDvENG .My SandArt at Puribeach in Odisha . #IndianWomensCricketTeampic.twitter.com/MqH5hlKnpA- Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 22, 2017
Getting all the Sunday chores sorted out quickly in morning to free myself for watching #WWC17Final in the afternoon.All the best girls!- Chetan Anantharamu (@gandabherunda) July 23, 2017
match day- Poonam (@aapki_apni) July 23, 2017
gd luck Indian women team @BCCIWomen for the finals
lets bring the cup to home #IndvsEng#WWC17Final
Time for #WomenInBlue let's do it #MithaliRaj and rest team mates #INDvENG#WorldCupFinals#WWC17#Cricketpic.twitter.com/T743gFLiG5- Shivam Dixit (@shivamdixit_17) July 22, 2017
Here wishing the @BCCIWomen#IndianWomensCricketTeam#Worldcupfinals.. All the very best..- Mansi Shukla (@angell_mansi12) July 23, 2017
India India pic.twitter.com/wkazpKdw9y
One step away from holding the World Cup....
Good luck Team India
Go for it Team India...#WorldCupFinals#INDvsENG- Srinija (@bachusrinija) July 23, 2017
Warm morning wishes to #TeamIndia@BCCIWomen @team of @M_Raj03 to compete and #win#WomensWorldCup2017#INDvENG#WorldCupFinals- Jignesh (@jigsjmpsnu) July 23, 2017
"Kar lo duniya mutthi main" moment for Indian gals today #AllTheBestGirlsInBlue- Womaniyat (@itssitu) July 23, 2017
Make our Tricolor fly high #WorldCupFinalspic.twitter.com/FqzwMLTFeA
Proud of you girls#TeamIndiaFor#WWC17 FINALS against #ENGLAND#INDvENG#ICCWomensWorldCup2017#WWC2017#WorldCupFinalspic.twitter.com/i2fAk0g9j1- Jaya Dourbi (@JayaDourbi) July 23, 2017
This will be the Indian women's cricket team's second World Cup final. They reached the finals in 2005 where they lost to Australia. This is India's chance to script history.
So how are you cheering for Team India? Tell us using the comments section below.
