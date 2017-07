ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Let's Bring The Cup Home, Says Twitter

Social media is buzzing with special posts wishing the team the best for the final.

Our girls always make us proud. Wishing them the best for tomorrow's finals.

Chak De India ! pic.twitter.com/mmrNJduJKE - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 22, 2017

Congratulations @BCCIWomen for reaching the finals One more to goooo .all the very best - Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 22, 2017

Such a proud feeling that our India Women's Cricket Team is playing in the #WomensWorldCup2017 FINAL! GOOD LUCK! Girl power all the way!!! - Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) July 23, 2017

More power to you Team India Let's go get that cup.So proud of you girls Jai hind #WWC17Final - bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) July 23, 2017

Watching the World Cup final tomorrow with my volleyball gang..

Come on Girls in Blue.. let's bring it home. #WWC2017 - Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 22, 2017

Getting all the Sunday chores sorted out quickly in morning to free myself for watching #WWC17Final in the afternoon.All the best girls! - Chetan Anantharamu (@gandabherunda) July 23, 2017

match day

gd luck Indian women team @BCCIWomen for the finals

lets bring the cup to home #IndvsEng#WWC17Final - Poonam (@aapki_apni) July 23, 2017

One step away from holding the World Cup....



Good luck Team India



Go for it Team India...#WorldCupFinals#INDvsENG- Srinija (@bachusrinija) July 23, 2017

"Kar lo duniya mutthi main" moment for Indian gals today #AllTheBestGirlsInBlue

Make our Tricolor fly high #WorldCupFinalspic.twitter.com/FqzwMLTFeA - Womaniyat (@itssitu) July 23, 2017

It's going to be a super Sunday as India will take on England at Lord's to try and win their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title. The Indian women's cricket team has had a dream run in the tournament so far and one can only expect a nail-biting match that will keep cricket fans glued to their seats. As the Women in Blue get ready for the final, wishes from fans and supporters have been pouring in from all quarters. Social media is buzzing with special posts wishing the team the best for the final. #WWC17Final is also trending on Twitter.From sportstars to Bollywood celebrities, here are some of the tweets wishing Team India the best.Former Indian opener and current Twitter king Virender Sehwag posted a wonderful video wishing the team:Ace badminton players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal also tweeted their wishes:Here's what actors Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Farhan Akhtar tweeted:Take a look at what tweeple are saying ahead of the match:This will be the Indian women's cricket team's second World Cup final. They reached the finals in 2005 where they lost to Australia. This is India's chance to script history.So how are you cheering for Team India? Tell us using the comments section below.