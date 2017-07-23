ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Let's Bring The Cup Home, Says Twitter

#WWC17Final is trending on Twitter

Offbeat | | Updated: July 23, 2017 10:30 IST
Social media is buzzing with special posts wishing the team the best for the final.

It's going to be a super Sunday as India will take on England at Lord's to try and win their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title. The Indian women's cricket team has had a dream run in the tournament so far and one can only expect a nail-biting match that will keep cricket fans glued to their seats. As the Women in Blue get ready for the final, wishes from fans and supporters have been pouring in from all quarters. Social media is buzzing with special posts wishing the team the best for the final. #WWC17Final is also trending on Twitter.

From sportstars to Bollywood celebrities, here are some of the tweets wishing Team India the best.

Former Indian opener and current Twitter king Virender Sehwag posted a wonderful video wishing the team:
 
Ace badminton players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal also tweeted their wishes:
 
Here's what actors Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Farhan Akhtar tweeted:
 
Take a look at what tweeple are saying ahead of the match:
 
This will be the Indian women's cricket team's second World Cup final. They reached the finals in 2005 where they lost to Australia. This is India's chance to script history.

So how are you cheering for Team India? Tell us using the comments section below.

ICC Women's World Cup 2017ICC Women's World Cup Crickettwitter reactionsVirender SehwagMithali Raj

