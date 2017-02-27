Budget
'I Want That Stole!' She Tweeted. PM Modi Obliged

Offbeat | Edited by | Updated: February 27, 2017 01:30 IST
PM Narendra Modi sent his stole to a supporter who praised it on Twitter.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Twitter user tweeted compliment to PM Modi about his stole
  2. Next day she received stole along with a signed print-out of her tweet
  3. PM Modi and colleagues are prolific users of social media
On Friday evening when she tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a compliment about his scarf, little did Shilpi Tewari know what would follow. But less than a day later, came among the most incredible of Twitter-sponsored interventions in recent memory. A package - containing the peacock blue scarf and a black-and-white printout of her tweet signed by PM Modi himself. Even by the high standards of social media responsiveness set by his cabinet colleagues Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu - this one was off the charts. Twitter agreed.

By all accounts Shilpi Tiwari is an ardent follower of the Prime Minister and a vociferous supporter of his government on the social media platform. In return, PM Modi's personal account @narendramodi follows her too. A prolific Twitter user, Ms Tewari also has a verified account - something that certainly would have helped her tweet reach the right doors (tweets by verified users get special treatment by default on Twitter). But even then, the one-day gratification was remarkable to say the least.

It all started with this tweet:And then, just 21 hours later, came this:Obviously, Twitter exploded with reactions:

ALSO READKerala Man Who Allegedly Joined ISIS, Killed In Drone Strike In Afghanistan
TwitterShilpi TewariPM ModiNarendra ModiStole

