'I Want That Stole!' She Tweeted. PM Modi Obliged

PM Narendra Modi sent his stole to a supporter who praised it on Twitter.

PM @narendramodi sent me this blessing because I had tweeted yesterday that I want this stole. Am I dreaming??https://t.co/nSoxL0Cbbm - shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 25, 2017

Along with the stole came this signed paper .. can you imagine a PM who listens to your voices and takes time to respond & personalise !! pic.twitter.com/epIuftIpfz - shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 25, 2017

I am so stunned and overwhelmed right now that I am frozen .. can't think how to respond. Matlab kamaal hi kar diya. - shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 25, 2017

@shilpitewari Woah lucky lucky you. Also thanks for making us all jealous - The Masakadzas (@Nesenag) February 25, 2017

@shilpitewari Wow!!! Hats off to our PM!! What a wonderful gesture!! & I feel envious too..that is one awesome stole - Rita Singh (@Rita_2110) February 25, 2017

@shilpitewari wow, just wow feeling... same day delivery bhi aa gayi 25.02.2017 .. he just love surprising everyone - (@varunyadav29) February 25, 2017

On Friday evening when she tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a compliment about his scarf, little did Shilpi Tewari know what would follow. But less than a day later, came among the most incredible of Twitter-sponsored interventions in recent memory. A package - containing the peacock blue scarf and a black-and-white printout of her tweet signed by PM Modi himself. Even by the high standards of social media responsiveness set by his cabinet colleagues Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu - this one was off the charts. Twitter agreed.By all accounts Shilpi Tiwari is an ardent follower of the Prime Minister and a vociferous supporter of his government on the social media platform. In return, PM Modi's personal account @narendramodi follows her too. A prolific Twitter user, Ms Tewari also has a verified account - something that certainly would have helped her tweet reach the right doors (tweets by verified users get special treatment by default on Twitter). But even then, the one-day gratification was remarkable to say the least.It all started with this tweet:And then, just 21 hours later, came this:Obviously, Twitter exploded with reactions: