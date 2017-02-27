'I Want That Stole!' She Tweeted. PM Modi Obliged

Highlights
- Twitter user tweeted compliment to PM Modi about his stole
- Next day she received stole along with a signed print-out of her tweet
- PM Modi and colleagues are prolific users of social media
By all accounts Shilpi Tiwari is an ardent follower of the Prime Minister and a vociferous supporter of his government on the social media platform. In return, PM Modi's personal account @narendramodi follows her too. A prolific Twitter user, Ms Tewari also has a verified account - something that certainly would have helped her tweet reach the right doors (tweets by verified users get special treatment by default on Twitter). But even then, the one-day gratification was remarkable to say the least.
It all started with this tweet:
And then, just 21 hours later, came this:
I WANT that stole of @narendramodi!! pic.twitter.com/fGywtkAFXC- shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 24, 2017
PM @narendramodi sent me this blessing because I had tweeted yesterday that I want this stole. Am I dreaming??https://t.co/nSoxL0Cbbm- shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 25, 2017
Along with the stole came this signed paper .. can you imagine a PM who listens to your voices and takes time to respond & personalise !! pic.twitter.com/epIuftIpfz- shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 25, 2017
Obviously, Twitter exploded with reactions:
I am so stunned and overwhelmed right now that I am frozen .. can't think how to respond. Matlab kamaal hi kar diya.- shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 25, 2017
@shilpitewari Woah lucky lucky you. Also thanks for making us all jealous- The Masakadzas (@Nesenag) February 25, 2017
@shilpitewari Wow!!! Hats off to our PM!! What a wonderful gesture!! & I feel envious too..that is one awesome stole- Rita Singh (@Rita_2110) February 25, 2017
@shilpitewari wow, just wow feeling... same day delivery bhi aa gayi 25.02.2017 .. he just love surprising everyone- (@varunyadav29) February 25, 2017