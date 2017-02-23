'I Do Too'. Not Ready To Let Go, Dog Takes Pheras With The Couple

A pet is an important part of your life. They grow up with you, cheer you up when you are down, comfort you through the heartbreaks and celebrate the little joys. So, why should they not be a part of your big day when you decide to walk down the aisle. When Mansi decided to get married, it was obvious her dog Sultan was going to be an essential part of the wedding.

Decked up in a beautiful red and gold shervani, Sultan was ready to give away Mansi but he had something else on his mind. To everyone's surprise, the dog started walking with the couple as they took pheras. Awww.

Watch the touching video here

The video has over 100,000 views since being uploaded two days ago. Guests can be heard laughing as the pet took wedding vows with the couple. " Adorable!! Unwilling to share the attention with anyone else. Stole the show on their wedding day too", said a commenter.

#PetsIncluded. Will your pet be a part of your wedding?



