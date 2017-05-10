Hyderabad Has A Bus Stop Made Of 1,000 Recycled Plastic Bottles

Speaking to NDTV, Prashant Lingam, founder of Bamboo House India, emphasised that only recycled plastic bottles were used to construct the bus stop, even though they typically cost more than new plastic bottles. Made of 1,000 recycled plastic bottles, bought from a scrap dealer, the shelter is 8-foot-high with a metal frame. The bus stop was built by a 20-member team in just 2-3 days.
The entire project cost only Rs 15,000, with each recycled bottle costing Rs 1.40. A proper bus stop, Mr Lingam estimates, would have cost anywhere between 2 to 3 lakh. Besides its unique look, another thing that sets this eco-friendly bus stop apart is that it can be dismantled easily.
"We have received positive feedback from the community about the bus stop. People actually use it too," says Mr Lingam, who himself goes to check on this unique bus stop almost every day.
