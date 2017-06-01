Hyderabad Boy Stands Up To Four Stray Dogs. Video Is Viral Video shows him walking away calmly in the end.

The boy bravely defends himself against four dogs.



Shared on May 28, the video has over one lakh views.



Watch the full clip below:







Even though he is surrounded by dogs, the boy in the video escapes by pretending to hit them with a stone, but never once actually harming him. In the end, he can be seen walking away calmly, unharmed.



On YouTube, the boy's courage has earned him praise and appreciation, with many calling him a hero.

Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section below.









