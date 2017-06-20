Hungry Kya? Toddler, Dog Team Up To Raid Fridge In Viral Video Over 57 million views and counting for this video on Facebook.

Double trouble! Watch what happens when these two team up to raid the fridge



The video begins with the toddler try to position himself on the dog in an attempt to reach the fridge door. As he hoists himself up on the dog's bag, he tugs at the fridge door. Finally, it opens. The toddler positions himself comfortably in front of the fridge filled with food, while perched on the dog's back, trying to figure out what to eat first perhaps.



Find out what happens next by watching the viral video below:





"When you need help...you find out who your friends are! (Until you don't give them any food and then they leave you hanging!)," jokes Rob Herbert in a caption accompanying the video. Since June 15, the video has been shared over 107,000 times and has collected over 79,000 reactions.



"Totally awesome. That is teamwork. Leroy was so patient," writes Sandi Stutes. "I can't stop watching it! Way too cute," writes Amanda Lovell.



"Thanks everyone! I call them my twins for a reason...they're usually up to no good together...What I wasn't fast enough to catch on video was Maverick pulling Leroy by the collar over to the fridge to get him in place. He obviously had a plan," writes Carrie Ellen Harden, presumably the woman filming, on Facebook.



Of course the video has drawn concern from some viewers. "Do not teach your kids that it's OK to step and walk on dogs teach them that they deserve to be respected as well," writes Dee Driver.



What did you think of the video? Let us know in the comments section below.



Click for more





