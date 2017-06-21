Hungry Koala Casually Walks Into Restaurant, Turns Instant Celebrity Jeffery the koala turned into an instant celebrity at the restaurant and on social media

Diners at a restaurant in Adelaide, Australia, were left stunned when they looked up from their food to see a koala chilling in the room. Xenia Ioannou captured the koala's casual stroll from the parking lot to the Genghis Khan Mongolian BBQ restaurant in a video that has gone viral with over 40,000 views. Nicknamed by Xenia and her friends as Jeffery, the koala turned into an instant celebrity as diners began to photograph him. Watch him walking into the eatery like it's no big deal:Also watch him enjoy his fifteen minutes of fame:"Jeff was such a friendly little guy - best experience ever!!!" writes Xenia in her Facebook post.According to The Advertiser , Jeffery was eventually cornered and trapped with an overturned table near the toilets until Koala Rescue took him away.Bye bye, Jeffery - thanks for being so adorable and for all the entertainment.Click for more trending news