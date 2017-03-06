Hugh Grant Is Still Britain's Prime Minister in Love Actually 'Sequel'

Martine McCutcheon and Hugh Grant are reprising their roles in a sequel of sorts to "Love Actually"

"Love actually is all around" and this sequel of sorts proves it. In case you've been living under a rock, Love Actually is returning, 14 years after it first released. Writer and director Richard Curtis is reuniting the cast and crew of the 2003 romantic comedy for a short film titled Red Nose Day Actually. The film will be released as a part of this year's Red Nose Day, a telethon that raises money for the charity Comic Relief. The money goes towards helping to end child poverty.

And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactuallypic.twitter.com/yydy1Nc1l0 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactuallypic.twitter.com/MGtUVDGiBE — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactuallypic.twitter.com/TT0pZB5p2P — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Under that scarf liam was wearing a turtle neck jumper. #rednosedayactually Day 1 of filming. pic.twitter.com/D2uMmM6Gis — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 17, 2017

Emma Freud, the film's screenwriter (who just happens to be married to the film's creator) has been tweeting exciting updates and behind-the-scenes pictures. And it turns out everyone's favourite couple David and Natalie are still together. That's right! Hugh Grant's character David is still Britain's Prime Minister and still happily married to Martine McCutcheon's character Natalie."I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to," the director earlier told The Hollywood Reporter . "We've been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part - and it'll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and re-creating their characters 14 years later."In case you're wondering, Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are back as Daniel and his step-son Sam. Looks like they still have a lot to talk about:

Scroll down to see how different Sam's school-time crush (or "love") looks now:

Oh hello #rednosedayactually cast member looking slightly older than she did in the original film.... pic.twitter.com/6OY7SHP9dc — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017

Oh Rufus. There's something unexpected in the bagging area. #rednosedayactually day 2. Done. pic.twitter.com/fnk6lNZmyr — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 23, 2017

That's not all! Rowan Atkinson is back as well:As is Bill Nighy - playing the ageing pop star Billy Mack:The short film will premiere on the BBC on March 24 in the UK. In the US, the film will air on NBC on May 25. We have our fingers crossed that it will be available online for global viewers too.