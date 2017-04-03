Hrithik Roshan Dances To A Bhojpuri Song In This Mashup. You're Welcome

Hrithik Roshan Dances To A Bhojpuri Song In This Mashup. You're Welcome

The video has collected over 2.2 million views on Facebook so far.

NEW DELHI:  It was back in 2000 when Hrithik Roshan's killer moves in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai made everyone fall instantly in love with him. Hardly anyone can forget the moment when Raj, Hrithik's character in the movie, starts dancing to the film's title track seconds before the climax. Now, a little over 17 years later, someone thought it worth their while to give that bit of the song a makeover. And if the original impressed you, this one will leave you rolling on the floor with laughter.

Less than two minutes long, the video brilliantly syncs Hrithik's performance with a famous Bhojpuri track. But we won't tell you which one. You'll just have to watch the video to see the magic unfold.

Shared on Facebook on March 31, the video has collected over 2.2 million views, some 32,000 reactions and over 33,000 shares so far.

"I see people creating random mashups these days, but THIS is what they lack, the video and audio are SO IN SYNC. Great job," says one commenter on Facebook. "This is so perfect that I am not even sad that one of my favorite songs got ruined," says another.

Instantly brighten up your Monday evening with wonderful video. You can thank us (and the person who created this) later.
 
 
 


What do you think about this mashup? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

