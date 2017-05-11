How White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Became A Hilarious Meme

this gif is overused, but in light of sean spicer in the bushes.... pic.twitter.com/FnLfVL1QYK — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) May 10, 2017

White House reporters to the #seanspicer bush:"He knows that we can still see him, right?"

: pic.twitter.com/CIM2auXKkQ — Blackonbothsides (@Biographer1986) May 10, 2017

Today's Sean Spicer press briefing. pic.twitter.com/NLBGQk28QP — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) May 10, 2017

Sean Spicer is developing some great new press briefing techniques pic.twitter.com/gKp8FlzGu3 — Robert Perry (Pez) (@pez_sez) May 10, 2017

Lawd..SNL is going to have a field day with this Spicer hiding in the bushes thing! LMAO! pic.twitter.com/ychC5Fzlhl — Aussie (@sweetieelaine2) May 10, 2017