How White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Became A Hilarious Meme

On Tuesday, President Trump suddenly fired FBI director James Comey. The American press had a lot of questions. And Mr Spicer? Well, as The Washington Post reported, he tried to avoid journalists by standing among some bushes of the White House lawns in the dark.
The paper reports he finally emerged from the bushes and agreed to speak with the media only after the journalists present turned their "lights off" so he couldn't be filmed doing so.
The Internet couldn't get over the idea of Mr Spicer hiding in "a clump of bushes and then behind a tall hedge" and rolled out some hilarious memes.
People couldn't stop comparing the news reports to this popular Homer Simpson GIF:
this gif is overused, but in light of sean spicer in the bushes.... pic.twitter.com/FnLfVL1QYK— marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) May 10, 2017
Which led to this 'super meme':
lol @seanspicerpic.twitter.com/345NIPWKyz— Jimmy Donofrio (@JimmyDonofrio) May 10, 2017
The jokes kept on coming:
White House reporters to the #seanspicer bush:"He knows that we can still see him, right?"— Blackonbothsides (@Biographer1986) May 10, 2017
: pic.twitter.com/CIM2auXKkQ
Today's Sean Spicer press briefing. pic.twitter.com/NLBGQk28QP— John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) May 10, 2017
Sean Spicer is developing some great new press briefing techniques pic.twitter.com/gKp8FlzGu3— Robert Perry (Pez) (@pez_sez) May 10, 2017
Lawd..SNL is going to have a field day with this Spicer hiding in the bushes thing! LMAO! pic.twitter.com/ychC5Fzlhl— Aussie (@sweetieelaine2) May 10, 2017
This week Melissa McCarthy, who regularly portrays Mr Spicer in comedy sketches, will be hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL). Comedy gold?
