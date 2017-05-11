How White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Became A Hilarious Meme

Working for US President Donald Trump's administration, Sean Spicer often ends up making headlines himself.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 11, 2017 11:33 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Became A Hilarious Meme

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's reported behaviour led to a viral meme (Reuters)

New Delhi:  Sean Spicer's tenure as White House press secretary can perhaps best be described as turbulent. Working for US President Donald Trump's administration, Mr Spicer often ends up making headlines himself. And now he's officially a viral meme.

On Tuesday, President Trump suddenly fired FBI director James Comey. The American press had a lot of questions. And Mr Spicer? Well, as The Washington Post reported, he tried to avoid journalists by standing among some bushes of the White House lawns in the dark.

The paper reports he finally emerged from the bushes and agreed to speak with the media only after the journalists present turned their "lights off" so he couldn't be filmed doing so.

The Internet couldn't get over the idea of Mr Spicer hiding in "a clump of bushes and then behind a tall hedge" and rolled out some hilarious memes.

People couldn't stop comparing the news reports to this popular Homer Simpson GIF:
 
Which led to this 'super meme':
 
The jokes kept on coming:
 
This week Melissa McCarthy, who regularly portrays Mr Spicer in comedy sketches, will be hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL). Comedy gold?

Click here for more trending stories.

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READHow Donald Trump's Anger, Impatience Prompted Him To Fire The FBI Director
White HouseSean SpicerWhite House Press Secretary Sean SpicerMemeViralFBIFBI Director James B. ComeyFBI Director Fired

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2OnePlus 5

................................ Advertisement ................................