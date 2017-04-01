How UP Police Recruits Helped A Hawker Whose Bicycle Was Stolen

Trainee cops in Uttar Pradesh pitched in to buy this hawker a new bicycle after his old one was stolen

New Delhi:  It took less than 140 characters and 4 photographs to tell this heart-warming story on the micro-blogging site Twitter - a story that's giving a lot of tweeple a reason to smile. On Friday evening, Rahul Srivastav, the Public Relations Officer to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, tweeted a few short lines explaining how a hawker's bicycle was stolen. He then revealed that young recruit constables at Moradabad's Dr BR Ambedkar Police Academy pitched in to buy the elderly man a new bicycle. His tweet was accompanied by a series of pictures showing the rookie cops taking selfies with the delighted hawker.
 
In less than 12 hours, the tweet has been liked over 350 times and retweeted at least 150 times. Tweeple are loving the trainee cops' kind gesture.
 
"What a gesture, what a beginning of new career for recruit constable, hope a new breed. They deserve our (public) salute," comments Yogesh Rathore.

"Great to see new recruits with golden heart, soon Indian society will be gifted by these great cops on ground to serve them," writes Depender Rathore.

"Hope this compassion carries on once they join the force. Important that they don't get sucked into quagmire of corruption," writes another person on Twitter.

