How UP Police Recruits Helped A Hawker Whose Bicycle Was Stolen

Salute-A hawker's bicycle got stolen.Recruit constable's at Muradabad #Police academy gifted him one & took selfies pic.twitter.com/MxpQ3AgDZk— RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) March 31, 2017
In less than 12 hours, the tweet has been liked over 350 times and retweeted at least 150 times. Tweeple are loving the trainee cops' kind gesture.
@shivanginipatha Love the hashtag - #UPpoliceMyPolice This hashtag can only be earned through Integrity, hard work & ve transformation— RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) March 31, 2017
@bimal_pr Thank u sir. I accept yr appreciation on behalf of the Constables for their exemplary humanitarian work— RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) April 1, 2017
"What a gesture, what a beginning of new career for recruit constable, hope a new breed. They deserve our (public) salute," comments Yogesh Rathore.
"Great to see new recruits with golden heart, soon Indian society will be gifted by these great cops on ground to serve them," writes Depender Rathore.
"Hope this compassion carries on once they join the force. Important that they don't get sucked into quagmire of corruption," writes another person on Twitter.
Click here for more trending stories.