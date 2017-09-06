How Package Delivery Led To Man Getting 'Trapped' In His Own Home

"Hey UPS, your driver left this package under our door knob like this and trapped us in our apartment," Jessie Lawrence tweeted. "Had to call maintenance to get out."

A poorly placed package meant a man ended up briefly trapped inside his own home (Representational Image)

A poorly placed package left an American man trapped inside his own home last weekend. Jessie Lawrence, a resident of Dublin, California took to Twitter to complain to the package delivery company UPS. Tweeting a picture of the large package wedged under the door handle -  which left the knob unmovable - Mr Lawrence complained he had been inadvertently trapped inside his fifth-floor apartment. The tweet quickly went viral, prompting some hilarious puns and even some conspiracy theories

"Hey UPS, your driver left this package under our door knob like this and trapped us in our apartment," Mr Lawrence tweeted. "Had to call maintenance to get out." 

Though the tweet has since been deleted, there are plenty of screenshots floating around the Internet, such as the one below which has been 'liked' well over 4.5 lakh times in less than 24 hours.
 
 

Well played delivery man.

A post shared by Elliot Tebele (@fuckjerry) on



On Twitter, UPS Customer Support offered up a typo-filled apology to Mr Lawrence.
 
Maintenance managers in Mr Lawrence's building eventually came to his rescue, but he noted that had the consequences could have been dire if there had been an emergency. 
 
SF Gate reports Mr Lawrence put the box as maintenance managers say they found it and posted a photo to Twitter showing how the box was placed once he was freed. 

Twitter, of course, was filled with puns and some conspiracy theories:
        
One person cheekily tweeted: "Glad you handled the situation."

Have a delivery-related horror story of your own? Share it with us in the comments section below!

