How Package Delivery Led To Man Getting 'Trapped' In His Own Home

"Hey UPS, your driver left this package under our door knob like this and trapped us in our apartment," Mr Lawrence tweeted. "Had to call maintenance to get out."
Though the tweet has since been deleted, there are plenty of screenshots floating around the Internet, such as the one below which has been 'liked' well over 4.5 lakh times in less than 24 hours.
On Twitter, UPS Customer Support offered up a typo-filled apology to Mr Lawrence.
I'm sorry your for this. I'll be glad to assist you. Please click the link below to DM us the details of your concern. TB https://t.co/wKJHDXWGRQ— UPS Customer Support (@UPSHelp) September 3, 2017
Maintenance managers in Mr Lawrence's building eventually came to his rescue, but he noted that had the consequences could have been dire if there had been an emergency.
Sure, it's inconvenient for us to call someone to get us out but if it were an emergency, we would have been screwed. We're 5 floors up.— Jessie Lawrence (@hitstreak) September 3, 2017
SF Gate reports Mr Lawrence put the box as maintenance managers say they found it and posted a photo to Twitter showing how the box was placed once he was freed.
Twitter, of course, was filled with puns and some conspiracy theories:
Looks like you got...(_) ( _)> ()...boxed in.— Jason Maestas (@jasonmaestas) September 4, 2017
Plot twist: the package was a door stopper— Paul Aguirre (@PaulJA) September 3, 2017
This happened to me once!! pic.twitter.com/MJlBdiGYg1— Siobhan Gibson (@siobhangx) September 4, 2017
We have identified a suspect. pic.twitter.com/uQzO57xwcU— TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) September 5, 2017
I wouldn't bother posting this if I was able to get out by pulling the handle up.— Jessie Lawrence (@hitstreak) September 3, 2017
But the door can not go inwards until after the knob is pushed down, which the box made impossible. Next.— Joe (@burnt_notes_) September 4, 2017
People get really angry about doors. pic.twitter.com/3gZTM7JbSX— Jessie Lawrence (@hitstreak) September 5, 2017
One person cheekily tweeted: "Glad you handled the situation."
