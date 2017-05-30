Donald Trump, Daughter Ivanka Irk Twitter On Memorial Day

Donald Trump was accompanied by Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Arlington National Cemetery

This is Arlington. Not a rally. Just now. pic.twitter.com/Mz8CGJYUi0 — drstef (@drstef) May 29, 2017

It is like whenever the national anthem is playing, Trump hears “happy birthday to me.” — drstef (@drstef) May 29, 2017

Trump is acting more like he's at his own Birthday party rather than a somber Memorial Day service at Arlington. What a nit wit! — Kathryn Straub (@KathrynStraub1) May 29, 2017

@Danjoe55@drstef A solemn ceremony at Arlington honoring DEAD soldiers, not a lot to smile and bounce about. So disrespectful. — Pam Markham (@psmarkham1) May 29, 2017

@Danjoe55@drstef Singing it like you're a few drinks in to karaoke night is the problem. It's a somber day of remembrance. Mathis gets it. Trump doesn't. — steve kombolis (@stevekombolis) May 29, 2017

@MorabitoCM He looks absolutely insane, swaying from side to side, smiling his little smile, forgetting the words. Lord help us all. — Rokey (@rokeypdx) May 29, 2017

As trump bops his way during a solemn ceremony, singing and making an idiot out of himself, I am embarrassed for this country. Beyond sad. — Howard resist Trump (@Happyspal) May 29, 2017

@lookner I love President Trump's patriotism. I see nothing wrong with singing along with the anthem. I pity these hate filled people. Sad! — AndreaO (@AndreaOfee3) May 29, 2017

@drstef The melodramatic attacks on everything trump does is transparent and disgusting. Nothing wrong with singing the national anthem at Arlington — Dan Raunig (@Danjoe55) May 29, 2017

@PixMichelle@SugarMama7@IvankaTrumpHQ No kidding. My father did not take a grenade & lose an eye on Saipan for freaking champagne popsicles. — Helen Graves (@helengravesnyc) May 29, 2017

@IvankaTrumpHQ My father did not spend two years in service to America so you could use a day of remembrance for fallen soldiers as a BRANDING OPPORTUNITY. pic.twitter.com/wnGXIunat9 — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) May 29, 2017

@MrsJavi1@IvankaTrumpHQ Who can't relate to "champagne popsicles" on #MemorialDay ? Except maybe all the people honoring those who served and sacrificed all. — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@OmniaQuaerite) May 29, 2017

@IvankaTrumpHQ My dad spent 14 months in WW2 POW Camp and wrote a secret newsletter to 8k others. They didn't have Champagne popsicles. #nobonespurs — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) May 29, 2017