Donald Trump, Daughter Ivanka Irk Twitter On Memorial Day

But it was what he did during the national anthem that earned him flak on social media. The president, looking surprisingly cheerful, swayed back and forth and tapped his chest while singing the Star Spangled Banner during the opening ceremony, something which Twitter deemed highly inappropriate for the somber occasion.
Donald Trump was severely criticised for his singing and swaying.
This is Arlington. Not a rally. Just now. pic.twitter.com/Mz8CGJYUi0— drstef (@drstef) May 29, 2017
It is like whenever the national anthem is playing, Trump hears “happy birthday to me.”— drstef (@drstef) May 29, 2017
Trump is acting more like he's at his own Birthday party rather than a somber Memorial Day service at Arlington. What a nit wit!— Kathryn Straub (@KathrynStraub1) May 29, 2017
@Danjoe55@drstef A solemn ceremony at Arlington honoring DEAD soldiers, not a lot to smile and bounce about. So disrespectful.— Pam Markham (@psmarkham1) May 29, 2017
@Danjoe55@drstef Singing it like you're a few drinks in to karaoke night is the problem. It's a somber day of remembrance. Mathis gets it. Trump doesn't.— steve kombolis (@stevekombolis) May 29, 2017
@MorabitoCM He looks absolutely insane, swaying from side to side, smiling his little smile, forgetting the words. Lord help us all.— Rokey (@rokeypdx) May 29, 2017
As trump bops his way during a solemn ceremony, singing and making an idiot out of himself, I am embarrassed for this country. Beyond sad.— Howard resist Trump (@Happyspal) May 29, 2017
Though some said there was nothing wrong with the singing.
@lookner I love President Trump's patriotism. I see nothing wrong with singing along with the anthem. I pity these hate filled people. Sad!— AndreaO (@AndreaOfee3) May 29, 2017
@drstef The melodramatic attacks on everything trump does is transparent and disgusting. Nothing wrong with singing the national anthem at Arlington— Dan Raunig (@Danjoe55) May 29, 2017
Meanwhile, his daughter and top White House adviser Ivanka Trump too managed to anger Twitter. The Twitter handle of her lifestyle company sent out a tweet with a holiday tip for Memorial Day.
"Make champagne popsicles this #MemorialDay," said the tweet, along with a link to a section on IvankaTrump.com featuring ideas for the holiday.
Make champagne popsicles this #MemorialDay: https://t.co/1m6ceESqnS— Ivanka Trump HQ (@IvankaTrumpHQ) May 28, 2017
Although the tweet was not sent out from her personal account, she was criticised by many including kin of war veterans for using the day as a "branding opportunity".
@PixMichelle@SugarMama7@IvankaTrumpHQ No kidding. My father did not take a grenade & lose an eye on Saipan for freaking champagne popsicles.— Helen Graves (@helengravesnyc) May 29, 2017
@IvankaTrumpHQ My father did not spend two years in service to America so you could use a day of remembrance for fallen soldiers as a BRANDING OPPORTUNITY. pic.twitter.com/wnGXIunat9— Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) May 29, 2017
@mattmfm@SandraPitts14@IvankaTrumpHQ Awkward. No offense @IvankaTrumpHQ but you really have no idea how real people live. Sad.— MamaBadger (@Theresa_A_Vee) May 29, 2017
@MrsJavi1@IvankaTrumpHQ Who can't relate to "champagne popsicles" on #MemorialDay ? Except maybe all the people honoring those who served and sacrificed all.— WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@OmniaQuaerite) May 29, 2017
@IvankaTrumpHQ My dad spent 14 months in WW2 POW Camp and wrote a secret newsletter to 8k others. They didn't have Champagne popsicles. #nobonespurs— Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) May 29, 2017
