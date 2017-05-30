Donald Trump, Daughter Ivanka Irk Twitter On Memorial Day

The president, looking surprisingly cheerful, swayed back and forth and tapped his chest while singing the national anthem, something which Twitter deemed highly inappropriate for the somber occasion.

Offbeat | | Updated: May 30, 2017 20:59 IST
Donald Trump was accompanied by Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Arlington National Cemetery

On Monday, US President Donald Trump was at the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC on the occasion of Memorial Day. The day America honours its fallen soldiers. Donald Trump paid a solemn tribute to the soldiers and participated in a wreath laying ceremony along with his deputy Mike Pence and Defense Secretary James Mattis.

But it was what he did during the national anthem that earned him flak on social media. The president, looking surprisingly cheerful, swayed back and forth and tapped his chest while singing the Star Spangled Banner during the opening ceremony, something which Twitter deemed highly inappropriate for the somber occasion.

Donald Trump was severely criticised for his singing and swaying.
 
Though some said there was nothing wrong with the singing.
 
Meanwhile, his daughter and top White House adviser Ivanka Trump too managed to anger Twitter. The Twitter handle of her lifestyle company sent out a tweet with a holiday tip for Memorial Day.

"Make champagne popsicles this #MemorialDay," said the tweet, along with a link to a section on IvankaTrump.com featuring ideas for the holiday. 
Although the tweet was not sent out from her personal account, she was criticised by many including kin of war veterans for using the day as a "branding opportunity".
 

