How Dangerous Is Texting And Driving? This Ad Going Viral Will Show You

The ad begins with a montage of clips showing people stumble and fall while distracted on their phones. Set to funny music, the initial few seconds of the ad are rather amusing. It's hard not to laugh out loud at some of the more ridiculous moments which include a man face-planting into a pond and a woman walking directly into a glass door. "You can't even text and walk," mocks the ad.
And then, the ad suddenly takes a heart-breaking turn.
The ad is resonating with many online:
I can't believe how many people I'm still seeing driving and texting/calling... unbelievable. Wonder what will make people stop! #Itcanwait— Colin&Jo Duff (@colinjoduff) July 15, 2017
Very true and very thought provoking. Sad though that some folk will have seen this and still carry on doing it.— I'm Offended (@Alltrustgone) July 14, 2017
Good advert. It's do true you see this every day.— The Life Doctor (@JohnRushton) July 15, 2017
I get angry enough with people texting and walking, never mind driving ....— Greg Wood (@gregwoodactor) July 14, 2017
It's so dangerous. It needs to be treated with same stigma as drink driving. Some people still think it's acceptable— Jo Miles (@MrsAppleCheeks) July 14, 2017
This almost happen to me. 1 minute I was replying to a text next thing my car was on the side of the road. Was lucky I didn't hit anything— ukhanki (@TboozeSA) July 15, 2017
