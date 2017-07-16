How Dangerous Is Texting And Driving? This Ad Going Viral Will Show You

Guilty of texting and driving? This viral video might finally convince you to put down that phone.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 16, 2017 18:09 IST
56 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How Dangerous Is Texting And Driving? This Ad Going Viral Will Show You

A new ad, going viral on social media, highlights the dangers of texting while driving (and walking)

Guilty of texting and driving? This public service advertisement going viral might finally convince you to put down that phone. The 40-second ad has been produced by South Africa's Western Cape Government as part of their "Safely Home" road safety campaign. Originally posted to YouTube on Friday, the video has been viewed millions of times after being reposted to Reddit and Twitter. 

The ad begins with a montage of clips showing people stumble and fall while distracted on their phones. Set to funny music, the initial few seconds of the ad are rather amusing. It's hard not to laugh out loud at some of the more ridiculous moments which include a man face-planting into a pond and a woman walking directly into a glass door. "You can't even text and walk," mocks the ad.

And then, the ad suddenly takes a heart-breaking turn. 

Watch the entire video below:



The ad is resonating with many online:
      

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

56 Shares
ALSO READKulbhushan Jadhav's Mercy Plea Rejected, Decision Now With Pak Army Chief
Texting While DrivingTexting While WalkingPSApublic service announcementviralYouTubeSouth Africa

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga Jasoos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................