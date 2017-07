How Dangerous Is Texting And Driving? This Ad Going Viral Will Show You

A new ad, going viral on social media, highlights the dangers of texting while driving (and walking)

I can't believe how many people I'm still seeing driving and texting/calling... unbelievable. Wonder what will make people stop! #Itcanwait — Colin&Jo Duff (@colinjoduff) July 15, 2017

Very true and very thought provoking. Sad though that some folk will have seen this and still carry on doing it. — I'm Offended (@Alltrustgone) July 14, 2017

Good advert. It's do true you see this every day. — The Life Doctor (@JohnRushton) July 15, 2017

I get angry enough with people texting and walking, never mind driving .... — Greg Wood (@gregwoodactor) July 14, 2017

It's so dangerous. It needs to be treated with same stigma as drink driving. Some people still think it's acceptable — Jo Miles (@MrsAppleCheeks) July 14, 2017

This almost happen to me. 1 minute I was replying to a text next thing my car was on the side of the road. Was lucky I didn't hit anything — ukhanki (@TboozeSA) July 15, 2017

Guilty of texting and driving? This public service advertisement going viral might finally convince you to put down that phone. The 40-second ad has been produced by South Africa's Western Cape Government as part of their " Safely Home " road safety campaign. Originally posted to YouTube on Friday, the video has been viewed millions of times after being reposted to Reddit and Twitter.The ad begins with a montage of clips showing people stumble and fall while distracted on their phones. Set to funny music, the initial few seconds of the ad are rather amusing. It's hard not to laugh out loud at some of the more ridiculous moments which include a man face-planting into a pond and a woman walking directly into a glass door. "You can't even text and walk," mocks the ad.And then, the ad suddenly takes a heart-breaking turn.The ad is resonating with many online:Click for more trending news