How Cab Driver Helped Stranded Woman During Mumbai Rains Is Heartwarming

The havoc wreaked by Mumbai rains brought to the forefront many examples of kindness as Mumbaikars went out of their way to help those in need. One such example is that of Sikander Khan, an Ola cab driver whose kindness ensured that his passenger, Puja Vaish, came to no harm. Ms Vaish shared her experience in a Facebook post that has gone viral with over 15,000 likes and 1,000 shares.In her post, written on August 30, she thanks Mr Khan for 'his humanity and his help during the flood situation in Mumbai.' She goes on to describe how Mr Khan helped her while they were stranded for over 10 hours in Parel on Hindmata flyover."He gave me his umbrella when I decided to leave the cab and walk, and when I didn't get anywhere due to the chest deep water, he called me to come back and sit in the cab. He assured me he would get me home safe once the flood receded and the traffic would move no matter how long it would take," writes Ms Vaish in her post. She goes on to describe how Mr Khan also waded through high water - first to buy food and then to drop her to a hotel. He also refused to take the money she offered, and accepted only when pressed."I was just doing my duty! When I realized that the water level is rising and the passenger would not be in a position to reach her desired destination, my first concern was her safety. I assured her that she will be safe and I would drop her at her desired location," says Mr Khan.Ola tells NDTV Mr Khan will be felicitate for the courage and humanity he displayed.