How An Indian Doctor Responded To A Mid-Air Medical Emergency

"Is there a doctor on board?" It's one of the few questions you never want to hear while flying. The thought of experiencing a medical emergency when you're thousands of feet up in the air is terrifying enough. But, could you imagine if your life depended on the slim possibility of having a medical professional on board the same flight as you? Here's what happened to one woman who fell ill on board a Malaysia Airlines flight recently.Malaysia Airlines flight MH 130 was flying from Auckland, New Zealand to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Seated on board were Dr Anchita Pandoh and her husband Saurabh Kumar. As Mr Kumar writes on Facebook, they were an hour into the roughly 11 hour flight when they heard a commotion take place in front of them. "I saw an air hostess rushing to the front compartment of the flight with an oxygen cylinder. It was surely a case of medical emergency."The flight's captain soon confirmed their suspicions, making an in-flight announcement asking for a doctor. "The only person in the flight who promptly responded to this call was my wife Dr Anchita," writes Mr Kumar. "We rushed to the front compartment and found that an air hostess had fallen unconscious and other flight attendants were trying to help her. Anchita took charge of the situation. Flight crew provided her medical equipment available in the flight."What worried Mr Kumar, he explains, was the possibility of having to make an emergency landing if the patient did not respond to his wife's treatment. "Going by the location of the flight, touching Australia would have taken two hours and returning Auckland would have taken one hour.""However, with Anchita's efforts the patient started responding and she opened her eyes. Seeing this all passengers started clapping and cheering," Mr Kumar writes. "Later the captain came to our seat and thanked her profusely. I felt so proud of my wife."Commenting on the post, Sarita Sharma shares a similar experience:No wonder they say a doctor is never off duty.