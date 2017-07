How A Whale Ended Up On The Banks Of River Seine In Paris

Photo Credit: AFP Photo Captain Boomer Collective's hyper-real, life-sized whale model has created quite a stir in Paris. On social media, users reported that it even smelled like a real whale.

Whale in Paris :) #art love this idea. Protect whale and oceans!! This is incredible and the smell Was so real..crazy! pic.twitter.com/ja8kZaIx9h - Jennifer (@jennilly24) July 23, 2017

Photo Credit: AFP Photo According to Captain Boomer Collective' s website, viewers of the art installation also get educated about sperm whales through interactions with real scientists on the spot.

On Saturday morning, the city of Paris woke up to a 50-foot-long sperm whale beached on the banks of the Seine River. But how did a whale, creatures typically found in saline water oceans, end up on the banks of a fresh water river? Well, it turns out that the 'dead whale' is actually an art installation. According to Mashable , the whale was brought to Paris by Captain Boomer Collective, a Belgian art collective that aims to spread awareness about whales and the effect humans have on their habitat.The Mirror reports that the whale model will be on display till Sunday.