How A Whale Ended Up On The Banks Of River Seine In Paris

Captain Boomer Collective's hyper-real, life-sized whale model has created quite a stir in Paris. On social media, users reported that it even smelled like a real whale.
Whale in Paris :) #art love this idea. Protect whale and oceans!! This is incredible and the smell Was so real..crazy! pic.twitter.com/ja8kZaIx9h- Jennifer (@jennilly24) July 23, 2017
Just arrived in Paris and found a stranded whale! #captainboomercollective#whale#paris#whaleparis#notredamepic.twitter.com/JOY5pK2tfy- Julien Kerduff (@julienkerduff) July 23, 2017
The Mirror reports that the whale model will be on display till Sunday.
According to Captain Boomer Collective's website, viewers of the art installation also get educated about sperm whales through interactions with real scientists on the spot.
