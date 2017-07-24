How A Whale Ended Up On The Banks Of River Seine In Paris

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 24, 2017 12:50 IST
100 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How A Whale Ended Up On The Banks Of River Seine In Paris

A 50-foot-long whale beached up in Paris (AFP Photo)

On Saturday morning, the city of Paris woke up to a 50-foot-long sperm whale beached on the banks of the Seine River. But how did a whale, creatures typically found in saline water oceans, end up on the banks of a fresh water river? Well, it turns out that the 'dead whale' is actually an art installation. According to Mashable, the whale was brought to Paris by Captain Boomer Collective, a Belgian art collective that aims to spread awareness about whales and the effect humans have on their habitat.
 
whale paris

Photo Credit: AFP Photo

Captain Boomer Collective's hyper-real, life-sized whale model has created quite a stir in Paris. On social media, users reported that it even smelled like a real whale.
 
The Mirror reports that the whale model will be on display till Sunday.
 
whale paris

Photo Credit: AFP Photo

According to Captain Boomer Collective's website, viewers of the art installation also get educated about sperm whales through interactions with real scientists on the spot.


Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

100 Shares
ALSO READFlesh-Eating Bacteria Nearly Kills Man Who Thought He Just Had Blisters From A Hike
whale in parisbeached whalePariscaptain boomer collective

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio PhoneMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................