How 11 Elephants Were Rescued From A Giant Flooded Crater In Cambodia

Eleven elephants have been saved from drowning after they were rescued from a flooded crater in Cambodia. The incident took place in the Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary in Mondulkiri Province, Cambodia, after the herd of eleven elephants, including a baby, entered the huge crater to drink and bathe. However, the 10-ft high walls of the crater, which was created by a bomb during the Vietnam War, proved too high for them to scale on their own. This resulted in them getting stuck.When the locals discovered the elephants, they were almost fully submerged in water. According to the Daily Mail , they then contacted the Wildlife Conservation Society. Rescue workers from the society constructed a ramp up the side of the crater so the elephants could climb out.The dramatic footage captured shows the elephants helping each other climb out of the crater's muddy waters.Since being shared online on March 29, the video has collected over 20,000 views on Facebook alone. "Thank you so much for coming to their rescue!!!!" says one commenter. Another writes, "Thank goodness for WCS, and the kind farmers who knew how to get help."Watch the heartwarming video below:What do you think of the rescue operation? Do let us know using the comments section below.Click here for more trending stories.