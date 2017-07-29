Hour-Old Ferrari Bursts Into Flames, Driver Escapes Miraculously. See Pics

The accident took place on July 27 in South Yorkshire, UK. The Facebook post confirms that over-speeding was not the reason behind the crash of the brand new Ferrari 430 Scuderia. It also adds that the owner had picked up the car just an hour ago.
Ouch.
See the pics below:
On Facebook, the post has been shared almost 4,000 times, with many people wondering how the crash happened and others saying they're happy the driver escaped.
SYP Operational Support says that 'road conditions were wet at the time', which may have led to the crash. "Over the past couple of weeks there has been a number of collisions where driving styles have not reflected the road & weather conditions. Please take more care!" they request in their Facebook post.
