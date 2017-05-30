Hot Air Balloon Crashes After Mid-Air Proposal, 'Crazy Adventure,' Says Couple

Ms Peters tells CTV News she had wanted to go for a ride in a hot air balloon ever since she was a little girl. Mr Martin made that dream come true on May 27 when they both boarded one in Edmonton, Alberta.
Mid air, he pulled out a ring and proposed. She said "Yes!"
But then they realised something may be wrong.
"All of a sudden, we're still 30 or 40 feet up in the air and just the whole thing shakes and you hear like cracking of branches and we're in a tree," Ms Peters tells CTV News.
The pilot managed to free the balloon from the tree but it immediately hit another tree. And then, it crash-landed into a farmer's field. Luckily, nobody was seriously injured.
Jeffrey Scott, who was among the 13 people on board the hot air balloon with the recently-engaged couple, filmed the tense landing and posted it on YouTube.
He writes the hot air balloon "got caught in a downdraft during an attempted landing." Mr Scott adds the pilot did "everything in his power to arrest the descent, however the balloon collided with some trees."
(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains language that may not be suitable for children.)
"It happened so quick that I don't think anyone was really terrified or scared," Mr Scott tells ABC News.
"Looking at it now," he adds, "I'm actually glad we went out because it was kind of like a crazy adventure ... plus, seeing how I proposed to her too, it makes for an awesome story."
Ms Peters agrees: "It does make an awesome story."
