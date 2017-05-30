Hot Air Balloon Crashes After Mid-Air Proposal, 'Crazy Adventure,' Says Couple "I'm actually glad we went out because it was kind of like a crazy adventure ... plus, seeing how I proposed to her too, it makes for an awesome story."

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The newly-engaged couple poses for pictures near the deflated hot air balloon



Ms Peters tells



Mid air, he pulled out a ring and proposed. She said "Yes!"



But then they realised something may be wrong.

Mr Martin holds the tree branch that got caught on the balloon's basket when it crashed

"All of a sudden, we're still 30 or 40 feet up in the air and just the whole thing shakes and you hear like cracking of branches and we're in a tree," Ms Peters tells



The pilot managed to free the balloon from the tree but it immediately hit another tree. And then, it crash-landed into a farmer's field. Luckily, nobody was seriously injured.

Ms Peters pictured inside the basket of the hot air balloon that crashed in the middle of a field



He writes the hot air balloon "got caught in a downdraft during an attempted landing." Mr Scott adds the pilot did "everything in his power to arrest the descent, however the balloon collided with some trees."



(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains language that may not be suitable for children.) Jeffrey Scott, who was among the 13 people on board the hot air balloon with the recently-engaged couple, filmed the tense landing and posted it on YouTube He writes the hot air balloon "got caught in a downdraft during an attempted landing." Mr Scott adds the pilot did "everything in his power to arrest the descent, however the balloon collided with some trees."(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains language that may not be suitable for children.)





"It happened so quick that I don't think anyone was really terrified or scared," Mr Scott tells

The newly-engaged couple poses for a picture near a tree their hot air balloon crashed into

"Looking at it now," he adds, "I'm actually glad we went out because it was kind of like a crazy adventure ... plus, seeing how I proposed to her too, it makes for an awesome story."



Ms Peters agrees: "It does make an awesome story."



Click for more





He proposed, she said "Yes" and then the hot air balloon they were in crash-landed. But don't be alarmed - all the passengers escaped unharmed and both Stephen Martin and Christine Peters are excited they have an "awesome" story to tell about their big day.Ms Peters tells CTV News she had wanted to go for a ride in a hot air balloon ever since she was a little girl. Mr Martin made that dream come true on May 27 when they both boarded one in Edmonton, Alberta.Mid air, he pulled out a ring and proposed. She said "Yes!"But then they realised something may be wrong."All of a sudden, we're still 30 or 40 feet up in the air and just the whole thing shakes and you hear like cracking of branches and we're in a tree," Ms Peters tells CTV News The pilot managed to free the balloon from the tree but it immediately hit another tree. And then, it crash-landed into a farmer's field. Luckily, nobody was seriously injured."It happened so quick that I don't think anyone was really terrified or scared," Mr Scott tells ABC News "Looking at it now," he adds, "I'm actually glad we went out because it was kind of like a crazy adventure ... plus, seeing how I proposed to her too, it makes for an awesome story."Ms Peters agrees: "It does make an awesome story."Click for more trending news