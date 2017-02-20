Budget
Collapse
Expand

Honey, I Shrunk The President. ROFL 'Tiny Trump' Memes Win The Internet

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 20, 2017 12:20 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Honey, I Shrunk The President. ROFL 'Tiny Trump' Memes Win The Internet

Take a look at how the latest Tiny Trump memes are taking over the Internet

If you logged on to your social media accounts over the weekend, you might have seen memes of a miniaturized Donald Trump being shared in delight. The Internet, it seems, just cannot stop trolling US President Trump, who, it must be said, lends himself bigly to being trolled. From the size of his hands to his signature to his frequent foot-in-the-mouth moments, much of what he says or does has become the butt of jokes ever since the 70-year-old started his presidential campaign. Taking the lead in making sure that there are no gaps left in trolling Mr Trump is Reddit. A new Reddit community called Tiny Trumps has taken it upon itself to post photoshopped pictures of the President, shrunk in size and tiny in stature.

The thread takes older official pictures and gives them a funny twist. With over 35,000 subscribers already, it is well on its way to becoming a popular subreddit. However, it claims that it does not want to initiate any political discussion. "We're not here for the politics, just to laugh at his TinyHeight portrayed in these photos..." reads a disclaimer. But for a President who is so concerned about his stature - "Look at those hands," he had once famously said, "Are they small hands? ...I guarantee you there is no problem. I guarantee you," - we wonder how hard Mr Trump is laughing.

We round up the seven best photoshop jobs from this tongue-in-cheek thread. Take a look at how the latest Tiny Trump memes are taking over the Internet, one picture at a time.

1. Here's Tiny Trump throwing a tantrum
 
tiny trump donald trump trump memes
 
2. The Obamas help Tiny Trump with his tie
 
tiny trump donald trump trump memes

3. Putin meets with Tiny Trump
 
tiny trump donald trump trump memes
 
4. His tiny hands are adorable
 
tiny trump donald trump trump memes
 
5. Tiny Trump with Justin Trudeau
 
tiny trump donald trump trump memes
 
6. The ex-POTUS meets Tiny Trump
 
tiny trump donald trump trump memes

7. Tiny Trump's revenge
 
tiny trump donald trump trump memes
 
Let us know using the comments section which picture is your favourite.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READFilm Stars Outraged After Malayalam Actor Allegedly Molested In Moving Car
tiny trumptiny trump memeDonald Trumpreddit tiny trump

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2The Ghazi AttackIradaLive ScoreIPL Auction 2017IPL 2017 Schedule

................................ Advertisement ................................