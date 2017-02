Honey, I Shrunk The President. ROFL 'Tiny Trump' Memes Win The Internet

3. Putin meets with Tiny Trump 3. Putin meets with Tiny Trump















7. Tiny Trump's revenge 7. Tiny Trump's revenge





If you logged on to your social media accounts over the weekend, you might have seen memes of a miniaturized Donald Trump being shared in delight. The Internet, it seems, just cannot stop trolling US President Trump, who, it must be said, lends himself bigly to being trolled. From the size of his hands to his signature to his frequent foot-in-the-mouth moments, much of what he says or does has become the butt of jokes ever since the 70-year-old started his presidential campaign. Taking the lead in making sure that there are no gaps left in trolling Mr Trump is Reddit. A new Reddit community called Tiny Trumps has taken it upon itself to post photoshopped pictures of the President, shrunk in size and tiny in stature.The thread takes older official pictures and gives them a funny twist. With over 35,000 subscribers already, it is well on its way to becoming a popular subreddit. However, it claims that it does not want to initiate any political discussion. "We're not here for the politics, just to laugh at his TinyHeight portrayed in these photos..." reads a disclaimer. But for a President who is so concerned about his stature - "Look at those hands," he had once famously said, "Are they small hands? ...I guarantee you there is no problem. I guarantee you," - we wonder how hard Mr Trump is laughing.We round up the seven best photoshop jobs from this tongue-in-cheek thread. Take a look at how the latest Tiny Trump memes are taking over the Internet, one picture at a time.1. Here's Tiny Trump throwing a tantrum2. The Obamas help Tiny Trump with his tie4. His tiny hands are adorable5. Tiny Trump with Justin Trudeau6. The ex-POTUS meets Tiny TrumpLet us know using the comments section which picture is your favourite.