Honey, I Shrunk The President. ROFL 'Tiny Trump' Memes Win The Internet

The thread takes older official pictures and gives them a funny twist. With over 35,000 subscribers already, it is well on its way to becoming a popular subreddit. However, it claims that it does not want to initiate any political discussion. "We're not here for the politics, just to laugh at his TinyHeight portrayed in these photos..." reads a disclaimer. But for a President who is so concerned about his stature - "Look at those hands," he had once famously said, "Are they small hands? ...I guarantee you there is no problem. I guarantee you," - we wonder how hard Mr Trump is laughing.
We round up the seven best photoshop jobs from this tongue-in-cheek thread. Take a look at how the latest Tiny Trump memes are taking over the Internet, one picture at a time.
1. Here's Tiny Trump throwing a tantrum
2. The Obamas help Tiny Trump with his tie
3. Putin meets with Tiny Trump
4. His tiny hands are adorable
5. Tiny Trump with Justin Trudeau
6. The ex-POTUS meets Tiny Trump
7. Tiny Trump's revenge
Let us know using the comments section which picture is your favourite.