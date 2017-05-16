Homeless Dogs Cosy Up At Bus Stop, Welcomed With Food, Bed And Security The dogs were sheltered to save them from the cold weather

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT The staff at the Barreirinha Bus Terminal turned it into a temporary shelter for dogs New Delhi: Winters can be tough for animals who don't have a permanent home. With winters beginning in Brazil, a group of workers at a local bus station decided to



The heartening gesture by the workers was lauded by a local politician on Facebook and has since been shared over 11,000 times. "I never tire of admiring Neusa Dos Santos and other volunteers who provide these angels, a warm bed in the cold, food every day, fresh water, security, a curl. Congratulations to the staff of the terminal, everyone understands that these angels are there and have the right to be," wrote Fabiane Rosa on Facebook.





The adorable trio looks pretty comfortable in those blankets.



Click for more





Winters can be tough for animals who don't have a permanent home. With winters beginning in Brazil, a group of workers at a local bus station decided to help the homeless dogs in the area. The group turned a local bus terminal in Curitiba into a temporary shelter for strays to shield them from the cold. Max, Pitoco and Zoinho are the three lucky occupants of the shelter. The staff not only are providing food and water but innovative makeshift beds as well, made of old tyres and blankets.The heartening gesture by the workers was lauded by a local politician on Facebook and has since been shared over 11,000 times. "I never tire of admiring Neusa Dos Santos and other volunteers who provide these angels, a warm bed in the cold, food every day, fresh water, security, a curl. Congratulations to the staff of the terminal, everyone understands that these angels are there and have the right to be," wrote Fabiane Rosa on Facebook.The adorable trio looks pretty comfortable in those blankets.Click for more trending news