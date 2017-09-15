Hillary Clinton Trolls Donald Trump After He Trashes Her New Book On Twitter

It's Donald Trump vs Hillary Clinton all over again. This time on Twitter.

Hillary Clinton's response to US President Donald Trump's tweet on her new book is viral

It's barely been a year since the US presidential elections concluded but the political feud between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton is far from over. The two politicians are at it again, this time on Twitter.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter (where else?) to pan the former US Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's new election memoir, What Happened. The book, which had hundreds lining up outside bookstores ahead of its release on Tuesday, details what Ms Clinton believes led to her "shock" defeat at the polls last November.

Mr Trump slammed the campaign confessional in a late-night tweet, writing, "Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!"
 


Replying to Mr Trump's tweet, Ms Clinton suggested an alternative. "If you didn't like that book, try this one," she tweeted, posting a photo of her children's book, It Takes a Village. "Some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems. Happy to send a copy," she added. 
 
Ms Clinton's clapback has already been retweeted over 31,000 times and 'liked' over one lakh times, with many calling it a mic drop moment. 
     
 
This isn't the first time Ms Clinton has rebuked Mr Trump on Twitter. Last year, after he criticised former President Barack Obama for endorsing Ms Clinton as the Democratic nominee, she tweeted: "Delete your account." That got her over 5.6 lakh retweets.

