Hillary Clinton Sent Pizza To Fans Who Lined Up Overnight To Buy Her New Book

Hundreds of Hillary Clinton's supporters lined up outside a New York City bookstore waiting for the release of her new book, "What Happened."

Offbeat | | Updated: September 13, 2017 15:13 IST
Hillary Clinton's new book "What Happened" focuses on her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump (AFP)

Former US Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made a number of her fans incredibly happy on Monday night when she sent them boxes of delicious pizza. They were lined up outside a New York City bookstore waiting for the release of Ms Clinton's memoir, What Happened, in which she details what she believes led to her loss in the 2016 US presidential race. 

Local media reports "hundreds" of fans camped outside Barnes & Noble's Union Square branch for a chance to meet the the 69-year-old former presidential hopeful and buy her campaign confessional. That's when they got a surprise: fresh, piping hot pizza from famed New York pizzeria Joe's Pizza, signed: "From the Secretary."

Thrilled fans posted pictures of the pizza on Twitter:
   
Ms Clinton took to Twitter to respond to her supporters, writing: "Enjoy! See you all tomorrow!"
 
Ms Clinton's tweet went viral with over 36,900 'likes' and 4,700 retweets. The move earned her plenty of praise on Twitter:
    
Ms Clinton kicked off a 15-city book tour with Tuesday's book-signing. Pre-orders for her 494-page memoir -- in which she rips US President Donald Trump as an incompetent, unworthy, sexist "liar" -- have already made it a top seller on Amazon.

Ms Clinton offers a personal account of her reckoning with the election: how she was expecting an easy victory but was "shell-shocked" on election night; how she refused antidepressants and psychoanalysis, but drank her fair share of "Chardonnay;" and how she sought refuge in her family, an alternative breathing technique and yoga.

(With inputs from AFP)

