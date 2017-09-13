Hillary Clinton Sent Pizza To Fans Who Lined Up Overnight To Buy Her New Book

Local media reports "hundreds" of fans camped outside Barnes & Noble's Union Square branch for a chance to meet the the 69-year-old former presidential hopeful and buy her campaign confessional. That's when they got a surprise: fresh, piping hot pizza from famed New York pizzeria Joe's Pizza, signed: "From the Secretary."
Thrilled fans posted pictures of the pizza on Twitter:
Already a line for @HillaryClinton book signing ( that's tomorrow). #WhatHappened@GradyKeefe@joysecubanpic.twitter.com/bPnfzBZ4k8— GregHale1 (@GregHale1) September 12, 2017
Y'all
I'm outside Barnes & Noble Union Sq waiting for @HillaryClinton's signing 2mrw
AND HER STAFF DELIVERED PIZZA "FROM THE SECRETARY" pic.twitter.com/tYqJl5YMxQ— Aurora De Lucia (@AurorasBlog) September 12, 2017
When @HillaryClinton sends you pizza... https://t.co/RJdXSR5Pan— Grady Keefe (@GradyKeefe) September 12, 2017
Ms Clinton took to Twitter to respond to her supporters, writing: "Enjoy! See you all tomorrow!"
Enjoy! See you all tomorrow! https://t.co/2wJN2NJGWu— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2017
Ms Clinton's tweet went viral with over 36,900 'likes' and 4,700 retweets. The move earned her plenty of praise on Twitter:
.@HillaryClinton & PIZZA make America GREAT! pic.twitter.com/83FYN8nMi4— Lead with Compassion (@GloriaGoogleInc) September 12, 2017
Just when i thought i couldn't love Hillary more. ..she sends pizza— Mo #HillarysArmy (@MeLovesMLE) September 12, 2017
It was a sweet gesture, not two ways about it. :-)— Michelle (@MostlyBlackCats) September 12, 2017
You are amazing and still my hero.— Sarah (@sarah_in_ny) September 12, 2017
Ms Clinton kicked off a 15-city book tour with Tuesday's book-signing. Pre-orders for her 494-page memoir -- in which she rips US President Donald Trump as an incompetent, unworthy, sexist "liar" -- have already made it a top seller on Amazon.
Ms Clinton offers a personal account of her reckoning with the election: how she was expecting an easy victory but was "shell-shocked" on election night; how she refused antidepressants and psychoanalysis, but drank her fair share of "Chardonnay;" and how she sought refuge in her family, an alternative breathing technique and yoga.

