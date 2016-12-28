Hero Dog Stays With Injured Friend On Frozen Train Track For Two Days

Not all superheroes wear capes or, indeed, are even human. Some are like this four legged, tail-wagging little dog who stayed by his injured friend on a freezing railway track for two whole days.A post on Imgur shows the heartwarming story of two canine best friends in Ukraine. It was posted by Imgur user aaavril on December 27 but recorded by a man named Denis Malafejeiv from Uzhgorod, Ukraine.According to the post, a female dog was injured and couldn't move off the train track. Her friend, a male dog, stayed by her side on the snow-covered rails until help arrived two days later. A video on the post even shows both dogs cowering under a moving train together.Residents from the nearby village Tsyhlivka spotted the mutts and eventually called a rescue team.Turns out the two dogs belonged to same family and could even be siblings. Their names were later found out to be Lucy and Panda. Both the dogs are now back home and safe."This is the most beautiful story I have personally seen today," said one commenter on Imgur. "Dogs treat each other better than humans treat each other. This world needs to go to the dogs," said another. "The feels.. there's someone cutting onions nearby," said a commenter mirroring the emotions several felt after this story.Read the post in its entirety below.