The disciplined animals stick to their own lanes, avoid getting in the way of the humans and, according to a commentator, may have even helped raise more money for charity.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 15, 2017 19:13 IST
Herd Mentality: Sheep, Goats And Even Cows Invade Charity Run In Germany

People participating in a charity run in Germany had unexpected company

New Delhi:  Hundreds of animals including sheep, goats and cows crashed a charity run in Germany. A number of videos posted on social media show the animals run alongside the humans. Interestingly, they stick to their own lanes, avoid getting in the way of the humans and, according to a commentator, may have even helped raise more money for charity.

In a video posted by the Wings For Life World Run's official Twitter handle, two commentators can be heard laughing incredulously.

"We've seen some great pictures of the sheep slowing the 'catcher-car' down and allowing people to run a few kilometres more," one commentator remarks.

"A lot of people are sponsored on the number of kilometres they achieve, and these fellas out there are helping Wings for Life World Run raise even more money for spinal cord research," he adds.

"I'm just so impressed with the discipline of these sheep," another commentator laughs.
 
According to the Wings For Life World Run's official website, a moving finish line, called the 'Catcher Car,' chases runners along the course, gradually getting faster until each one is caught.

Hilariously enough, while the animals steered clear of the people, they managed to block the path of one of the vehicles, hence allowing some people to run longer distances than they may have otherwise. 
 
Other videos show cows run along with the humans.


 

It's unclear who these animals belong to or why they suddenly appeared.



The Wings for Life World Run in Munich was held on May 6. All the money raised goes directly to spinal cord research projects and clinical trials at renowned universities and institutes around the world.

