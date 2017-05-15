Herd Mentality: Sheep, Goats And Even Cows Invade Charity Run In Germany The disciplined animals stick to their own lanes, avoid getting in the way of the humans and, according to a commentator, may have even helped raise more money for charity.

109 Shares EMAIL PRINT People participating in a charity run in Germany had unexpected company New Delhi: Hundreds of animals including sheep, goats and cows crashed a charity run in Germany. A number of videos posted on social media show the animals run alongside the humans. Interestingly, they stick to their own lanes, avoid getting in the way of the humans and, according to a commentator, may have even helped raise more money for charity.



"We've seen some great pictures of the sheep slowing the 'catcher-car' down and allowing people to run a few kilometres more," one commentator remarks.



"A lot of people are sponsored on the number of kilometres they achieve, and these fellas out there are helping Wings for Life World Run raise even more money for spinal cord research," he adds.



"I'm just so impressed with the discipline of these sheep," another commentator laughs.

We've now got sheep in Munich! It's an all animal affair... #WorldRun#WingsForLife#AppRunpic.twitter.com/85l05qRC1u — WFL World Run (@WFLWorldRun) May 7, 2017

Hilariously enough, while the animals steered clear of the people, they managed to block the path of one of the vehicles, hence allowing some people to run longer distances than they may have otherwise.

Meanwhile in Munich. pic.twitter.com/efvRIsbLjG — Merkur.de (@merkur_de) May 7, 2017

Other videos show cows run along with the humans.









It's unclear who these animals belong to or why they suddenly appeared.







The Wings for Life World Run in Munich was held on May 6. All the money raised goes directly to spinal cord research projects and clinical trials at renowned universities and institutes around the world.



