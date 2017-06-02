Helpless Kangaroo Gets Stuck In A Canal. Watch How He Was Rescued How to rescue a roo

The Australian Zoo Rescue Unit was recently called in for a tricky mission: rescuing a young male kangaroo that had fallen into a canal. The Wildlife Warriors, as they are known, found the distressed kangaroo stuck in the canal with no escape in sight. According to the video description, a quick rescue was necessary because of the rising tide, as well as the fact that the rocks and barnacles would cause damage to the kangaroo's feet.The Wildlife Warriors worked quickly and quietly to sedate the scared kangaroo and lift him out to dry land. They then disinfected his feet and waited for him to wake up. Don't miss how the kangaroo hops away happily in the end. Watch the full video below:Since being shared online on May 28, the video has collected over 34,000 views on Facebook along with many appreciative comments. "This is a wonderful and inspiring rescue and release!" writes a commenter. "Well done guys, that was a tricky one," another agrees.Click for more trending news