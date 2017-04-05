Hello From The Back Side! UK Thief Breaks Glass Door With His Bottom

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT A thief in UK used his back side to break a glass door when throwing rocks didn't work New Delhi: A thief in UK used an atypical method to break into a salon when every other method failed. Bizarre CCTV footage has emerged of a thief trying to break the glass door by repeatedly throwing a rock at it. But when that doesn't work out, he turns to his back side and gives it an extra push. The over 4-minute-long video shows the thief forcing his back side on the door and eventually making a big enough hole for him to enter the premises.



See how the thief used his back side to break in





The break-in happened on April 1 at the 'Cut Through Salon' in Kent and the video was uploaded by the owner on



The owner informed police that there was another burglary at the salon two weeks ago. "Officers are investigating two reports of burglary at a business in Tolgate Lane, Strood", a police spokesman told



Click for A thief in UK used an atypical method to break into a salon when every other method failed. Bizarre CCTV footage has emerged of a thief trying to break the glass door by repeatedly throwing a rock at it. But when that doesn't work out, he turns to his back side and gives it an extra push. The over 4-minute-long video shows the thief forcing his back side on the door and eventually making a big enough hole for him to enter the premises.The break-in happened on April 1 at the 'Cut Through Salon' in Kent and the video was uploaded by the owner on Facebook . The thief managed to get away with cash from the salon, the owner told Mirror The owner informed police that there was another burglary at the salon two weeks ago. "Officers are investigating two reports of burglary at a business in Tolgate Lane, Strood", a police spokesman told Kent Live Click for more trending stories



