Hello From The Back Side! UK Thief Breaks Glass Door With His Bottom

A thief in UK used his back side to break a glass door when throwing rocks didn't work
New Delhi:
A thief in UK used an atypical method to break into a salon when every other method failed. Bizarre CCTV footage has emerged of a thief trying to break the glass door by repeatedly throwing a rock at it. But when that doesn't work out, he turns to his back side and gives it an extra push. The over 4-minute-long video shows the thief forcing his back side on the door and eventually making a big enough hole for him to enter the premises.See how the thief used his back side to break in
The break-in happened on April 1 at the 'Cut Through Salon' in Kent and the video was uploaded by the owner on Facebook
. The thief managed to get away with cash from the salon, the owner told Mirror
.
The owner informed police that there was another burglary at the salon two weeks ago. "Officers are investigating two reports of burglary at a business in Tolgate Lane, Strood", a police spokesman told Kent Live
.
Click for more trending stories