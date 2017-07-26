Heat Causes Dough In Truck To Rise, Overflow. You 'Knead' To See Pics

Twitter is on a roll with puns

Heat Causes Dough In Truck To Rise, Overflow. You 'Knead' To See Pics

Yeast, reacting to the high temperatures, caused the dough to rise and overflow out of the truck

A truck transporting dough ended up creating a sticky mess along a major highway in Washington, US after soaring temperatures activated the yeast, causing the dough to rise and overflow out of the truck. A state trooper posted a series of pictures of the bizarre scenario on Twitter. She even live-streamed a video from the spot. Twitter, meanwhile, has been on a "roll" with "puntastic" comments you "knead" to read to beat your mid-week blues!

"Right when you think you've seen it all, you get dough on the freeway," laughed Trooper Brooke Bova of the Washington State Patrol in a short video live-streamed from the spot and posted to Twitter.
    

Tweeple, including the Washington State's Department of Transportation, offered up a series of pretty hilarious dough puns. Have a read below:
          

Responding to Twitter comments, the Officer Bova explained that the dough was "bakery waste" being transported to be repurposed into livestock feed. She clarified it was not fit for human consumption. 
 

