Heat Causes Dough In Truck To Rise, Overflow. You 'Knead' To See Pics

Yeast, reacting to the high temperatures, caused the dough to rise and overflow out of the truck

When you think you've seen it all....dough! The heat is making it rise! pic.twitter.com/XpA5UAJyj7 — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017

Whole-y grain Batman! It's messy but it's not a hazard! I'm on a roll. pic.twitter.com/M5ntoirtJG — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017

The truck driver said it's the combination of the amount of yeast and the heat. #breadanyone? — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017

...Doe, a deer a female deer. Sorry, somebody had to do it. pic.twitter.com/yTGIkW0HvK — WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) July 24, 2017

I was going to write a pun about bread, but I thought most of you would find it rather stale. *I'll see myself out** pic.twitter.com/OYvWAsReMI — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 24, 2017

You knead to be an early riser to keep up on this. #breadpunspic.twitter.com/UAQ1sp9qXw — WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) July 24, 2017

This has been fun. We'll challah at you later. #breadpuns — WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) July 24, 2017

Fine. Guess I'll go back to loafing around — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 24, 2017

Was the truck yeastbound when this occurred? #ImHereAllWeek@DianaMarguerite — Tod Sturgeon (@7of69) July 25, 2017

seriously dough, I hope this is the yeast of your worries this weekend. — Julie V. (@wishingbee) July 24, 2017

what you really need to clean that up is a giant bench scraper and a banneton. #breadmaking — m (@violetdiva) July 24, 2017