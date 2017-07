Heat Causes Dough In Truck To Rise, Overflow. You 'Knead' To See Pics

Yeast, reacting to the high temperatures, caused the dough to rise and overflow out of the truck

When you think you've seen it all....dough! The heat is making it rise! pic.twitter.com/XpA5UAJyj7 — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017

Whole-y grain Batman! It's messy but it's not a hazard! I'm on a roll. pic.twitter.com/M5ntoirtJG — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017

The truck driver said it's the combination of the amount of yeast and the heat. #breadanyone? — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017

...Doe, a deer a female deer. Sorry, somebody had to do it. pic.twitter.com/yTGIkW0HvK — WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) July 24, 2017

I was going to write a pun about bread, but I thought most of you would find it rather stale. *I'll see myself out** pic.twitter.com/OYvWAsReMI — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 24, 2017

You knead to be an early riser to keep up on this. #breadpunspic.twitter.com/UAQ1sp9qXw — WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) July 24, 2017

This has been fun. We'll challah at you later. #breadpuns — WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) July 24, 2017

Fine. Guess I'll go back to loafing around — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 24, 2017

Was the truck yeastbound when this occurred? #ImHereAllWeek@DianaMarguerite — Tod Sturgeon (@7of69) July 25, 2017

seriously dough, I hope this is the yeast of your worries this weekend. — Julie V. (@wishingbee) July 24, 2017

what you really need to clean that up is a giant bench scraper and a banneton. #breadmaking — m (@violetdiva) July 24, 2017

A truck transporting dough ended up creating a sticky mess along a major highway in Washington, US after soaring temperatures activated the yeast, causing the dough to rise and overflow out of the truck. A state trooper posted a series of pictures of the bizarre scenario on Twitter. She even live-streamed a video from the spot. Twitter, meanwhile, has been on a "roll" with "puntastic" comments you "knead" to read to beat your mid-week blues!"Right when you think you've seen it all, you get dough on the freeway," laughed Trooper Brooke Bova of the Washington State Patrol in a short video live-streamed from the spot and posted to Twitter.Tweeple, including the Washington State's Department of Transportation, offered up a series of pretty hilarious dough puns. Have a read below:Responding to Twitter comments, the Officer Bova explained that the dough was "bakery waste" being transported to be repurposed into livestock feed. She clarified it was not fit for human consumption.Click for more trending news