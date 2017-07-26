Heat Causes Dough In Truck To Rise, Overflow. You 'Knead' To See Pics

"Right when you think you've seen it all, you get dough on the freeway," laughed Trooper Brooke Bova of the Washington State Patrol in a short video live-streamed from the spot and posted to Twitter.
When you think you've seen it all....dough! The heat is making it rise! pic.twitter.com/XpA5UAJyj7— Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017
July 24, 2017
Whole-y grain Batman! It's messy but it's not a hazard! I'm on a roll. pic.twitter.com/M5ntoirtJG— Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017
The truck driver said it's the combination of the amount of yeast and the heat. #breadanyone?— Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017
Tweeple, including the Washington State's Department of Transportation, offered up a series of pretty hilarious dough puns. Have a read below:
...Doe, a deer a female deer. Sorry, somebody had to do it. pic.twitter.com/yTGIkW0HvK— WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) July 24, 2017
I was going to write a pun about bread, but I thought most of you would find it rather stale. *I'll see myself out** pic.twitter.com/OYvWAsReMI— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 24, 2017
You knead to be an early riser to keep up on this. #breadpunspic.twitter.com/UAQ1sp9qXw— WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) July 24, 2017
Dough or dough not...there is no rye. #breadpunspic.twitter.com/KbRsWDoqGg— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 24, 2017
This has been fun. We'll challah at you later. #breadpuns— WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) July 24, 2017
Fine. Guess I'll go back to loafing around— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 24, 2017
July 24, 2017
Was the truck yeastbound when this occurred? #ImHereAllWeek@DianaMarguerite— Tod Sturgeon (@7of69) July 25, 2017
seriously dough, I hope this is the yeast of your worries this weekend.— Julie V. (@wishingbee) July 24, 2017
what you really need to clean that up is a giant bench scraper and a banneton. #breadmaking— m (@violetdiva) July 24, 2017
Responding to Twitter comments, the Officer Bova explained that the dough was "bakery waste" being transported to be repurposed into livestock feed. She clarified it was not fit for human consumption.
That's a wrap! pic.twitter.com/bOPtTgbYEz— Peter Gortner (@PeterGortner) July 25, 2017
