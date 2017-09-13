Heartwarming Video Shows Elderly Man Carrying Wife On Back Over Puddle

Legend has it that in the 16th century, Sir Walter Raleigh laid down his cloak on the road so that Queen Elizabeth would not have to step in a muddy puddle. In 2017 however, a man went a step further when he carried his wife on his back so she wouldn't have to walk over a puddle. A heartwarming video from China has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons. It shows an elderly man crossing a flooded street while carrying his wife on his back. The video of the grandpa wading through ankle-deep water has touched hearts on social media.
According to the Shanghaiist, this took place on Sunday in China's Yunnan province.
Watch the video below:
On Weibo, the video has been viewed over 2,000 times.
